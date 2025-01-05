UP SHOCKER! Girl rescued after jilted lover attempts to strangulate her in middle of road in Amroha (WATCH)

A horrifying incident unfolded in Salempur Gosai village, Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh, when a young man allegedly attempted to kill a girl after she rejected his love proposal.

UP SHOCKER! Girl rescued after jilted lover attempts to strangulate her in middle of road in Amroha (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

A horrifying incident unfolded in Salempur Gosai village, Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh, when a young man allegedly attempted to kill a girl after she rejected his love proposal. The girl, a GNM student from a local medical college, was saved by the timely intervention of locals, and the incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Rahul, has been in love with the girl for the past four years. However, the situation took a dark turn when Rahul noticed the girl talking to other boys recently, which allegedly angered him. On the evening of Saturday, January 4, while the girl was traveling on her scooty from her village to Gajraula, she encountered Rahul standing by the roadside.

Rahul reportedly stopped the girl's scooty, pulled her off, and confronted her. In a fit of rage, he allegedly attempted to strangle her using her dupatta. During the attack, onlookers at the scene managed to intervene just in time and rescued the girl from the clutches of the accused. While the crowd fought to save her, someone recorded the shocking scene and shared it on social media, prompting widespread outrage.

The girl’s family, who arrived at the scene soon after, rushed her to a private hospital for medical attention. Fortunately, she survived the brutal assault. The police have registered a case against Rahul and are actively searching for him. The disturbing video has caused a stir on social media, with many expressing concern over the rising incidents of violence against women.

The police have promised swift action and are committed to arresting the accused at the earliest. The family of the victim has filed a formal complaint, and investigations are underway to gather more information about the attack. Authorities have also urged citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to ensure safety in the community.

