  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh's brother-in-law; Congress' Priyanka Maurya join BJP

    Both the candidates joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Laxmikant Bajpai

    UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh's brother-in-law; Congress' Priyanka Maurya join BJP - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 2:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A day after accusing Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav of imprisoning Mulayam Singh Yadav, former SP MLA Pramod Gupta joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. 

    Mulayam Singh's son-in-law Pramod Singh accused Akhilesh Yadav of imprisoning Mulayam Singh Yadav and claimed his condition within the party is extremely poor at present. He also added that the party shelters criminals and gamblers. 

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav promises 300 units free electricity if SP is voted to power

    Meanwhile, Congress lost its face of the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I am girl, I can fight)' campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Maurya ditched Congress and joined the BJP party along with Pramod Singh. This action comes days after she was denied a ticket to contest in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She alleged 'irregularities' in the ticket distribution process. 

    Maurya was reportedly seen at the BJP party office in Lucknow on Wednesday. According to media reports, when Maurya was asked about her next move of joining BJP; she replied, probably yes. She worked hard and yet she was denied the ticket. She said the ticket distribution was pre-planned in Congress; they proposed 'Ladki Hoonn, Lad Sakti Hoon' (I am girl, I can fight) but didn't give me a chance to fight. She also accused party officials of demanding money for a ticket. Maurya claimed that the Congress party is 'anti-women' and 'anti-OBC'. Maurya was the vice president of the women's wing of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Who is Aparna Yadav? Why is her entry into BJP big news?

    On Thursday, both the candidates joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Laxmikant Bajpai.

    The Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated to be held in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The BJP on Saturday announced its fist list of 107 candidates for the first two phases of polling on February 10 and 14. Total 44 OBC names, including 16 Jats, 43 from upper castes and 19 from Scheduled Castes have been announced. The votes would be counted on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress and Channi use 'Dalit' card to save fave - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress and Channi use 'Dalit' card to save fave

    UP Election 2022 Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur gcw

    UP Election 2022: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi lashes out at Centre, terms ED raid 'a revenge' - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi lashes out at Centre, terms ED raid 'a revenge'

    Goa Election 2022: NCP, Shiv Sena form alliance for Assembly polls, say offer to Congress in vain - ADT

    Goa Election 2022: NCP, Shiv Sena form alliance for Assembly polls, say offer to Congress in vain

    Assembly Election 2022 BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode in 5 poll bound states gcw

    Assembly Election 2022: BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode in 5-poll bound states

    Recent Stories

    Did you know Anand Mahindra wanted to be filmmaker Heres what his latest post reveals gcw

    Did you know Anand Mahindra wanted to be filmmaker? Here's what his latest post reveals

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress and Channi use 'Dalit' card to save fave - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress and Channi use 'Dalit' card to save fave

    After T20I, Indians miss out on ICC ODI Team of the Year as well; Babar Azam leads again-ayh

    After T20I, Indians miss out on ICC ODI Team of the Year as well; Babar Azam leads again

    Exclusive Meet Indore royal family whose centuries-old Rawala turned sets for Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan film drb

    Meet Indore’s royal family whose centuries-old 'Rawala' turned sets for Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s film

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: Favourable taxation to startups, bank loans for drivers, E-auto GST rate cut

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: Favourable taxation for startups, bank loans for drivers, E-auto GST rate cut

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    Video Icon
    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon