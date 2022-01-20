UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh's brother-in-law; Congress' Priyanka Maurya join BJP

A day after accusing Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav of imprisoning Mulayam Singh Yadav, former SP MLA Pramod Gupta joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Mulayam Singh's son-in-law Pramod Singh accused Akhilesh Yadav of imprisoning Mulayam Singh Yadav and claimed his condition within the party is extremely poor at present. He also added that the party shelters criminals and gamblers.

Meanwhile, Congress lost its face of the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I am girl, I can fight)' campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Maurya ditched Congress and joined the BJP party along with Pramod Singh. This action comes days after she was denied a ticket to contest in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She alleged 'irregularities' in the ticket distribution process.

Maurya was reportedly seen at the BJP party office in Lucknow on Wednesday. According to media reports, when Maurya was asked about her next move of joining BJP; she replied, probably yes. She worked hard and yet she was denied the ticket. She said the ticket distribution was pre-planned in Congress; they proposed 'Ladki Hoonn, Lad Sakti Hoon' (I am girl, I can fight) but didn't give me a chance to fight. She also accused party officials of demanding money for a ticket. Maurya claimed that the Congress party is 'anti-women' and 'anti-OBC'. Maurya was the vice president of the women's wing of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, both the candidates joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Laxmikant Bajpai.

The Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated to be held in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The BJP on Saturday announced its fist list of 107 candidates for the first two phases of polling on February 10 and 14. Total 44 OBC names, including 16 Jats, 43 from upper castes and 19 from Scheduled Castes have been announced. The votes would be counted on March 10.