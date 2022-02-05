UP Election 2022: Double Trouble for SP on Kanpur seat as BJP and Congress field their trump candidates

The Assembly elections in Kanpur's Sisamau seat have become very engaging with BJP and Congress entering the fray.

Considering the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election, almost all preparations for the third phase have been completed. The nomination process for political party candidates is also completed. In Kanpur, the Sisamau assembly is the Samajwadi Party stronghold. A triangular election will be held for the Sisamau assembly seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have laid siege to the Sisamau seat. This time, winning the Sisamau seat for the Samajwadi Party will be challenging.

The assembly elections in Kanpur's Sisamau assembly seat are very engaging, with BJP and Congress entering the fray. The three-time Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki is encircled by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress ace candidates into the fray. Meanwhile, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also pushing for a Muslim vote bank.

In 2017, Samajwadi Party's Irfan Solanki registered his win on the Sisamau assembly seat. Previously, Solanki won from Aryanagar in 2007 and from Sisamau in 2012, 2017. Irfan Solanki defeated BJP's Suresh Awasthi by 5826 votes in 2017. Solanki registered 73030 votes, and Awasthi received 67204 votes.

In the last election, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress formed an alliance, which benefited Irfan Solanki as his father, Haji Mushtaq Solanki, was a former MLA from the Aryanagar seat and also shared a close bond with SP Patron Mulayam Singh.

Salil Vishnoi, the BJP's key candidate, has been fielded against SP MLA Irfan Solanki. Salil Vishnoi is currently a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and has previously served as an MLA from the Aryanagar Assembly seat. The Sisamau assembly holds a Muslim majority. Following this, the seat has the highest proportion of general caste voters. By fielding Salil Vishnoi, the BJP gives the SP MLA a tough competition.

From the Congress side, Haji Suhail Ahmed has been nominated for the Sisamau seat. Haji Suhail Ahmed and his supporters recently left the SP and joined Congress. Haji Suhail has also served as a councillor three times. Suhail has a stronghold on the Sisamau seat. When the Congress announced Haji Suhail Ahmed as its candidate, there was a stir in the SP camp as Ahmed has a sizable Muslim voter base, increasing the SP MLA's difficulty.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has chosen Riya Siddiqui. She is the President of AIMIM Women's Wing. AIMIM candidates will lower Muslim voter turnout, directly aiding the BJP.

About Sisamau seat, there are nearly 84 thousand Muslim voters. Seventy-two thousand Scheduled Caste voters and 32 thousand Brahmin voters. Also, 12.50 thousand Vaish voters and approximately 16 thousand Punjabi-Sindhi voters.