    UP Election 2022: 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't trust valour of Indian jawans', says Rajanth Singh

    Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said, "We have given a message to the world that India is not a weak nation now. We can cross the border and attack." 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mathura, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 7:03 PM IST
    Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party over the Galwan clashes issue. Singh accused Gandhi and his party of not trusting the valour of Indian soldiers and trusting Chinese media reports instead. Singh commented while campaigning in Mathura, in western Uttar Pradesh, for the upcoming Assembly election. 

    The Defence Minister said, "We have given a message to the world that India is not a weak nation now. We can cross the border and attack." Singh added that Rahul Gandhi claimed that many Indian jawans were killed in Galwan and a few of China. Gandhi trusted Chinese media. He also said Gandhi does not trust the valour of our army jawans. The Australian media also reported that 38 to 50 Chinese soldiers were killed.    

    Singh said, he being the country's Defence Minister, holds a firm belief that no one can attack the pride of the nation (India). 

    Speaking on the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, Singh said the CM has followed law and order in the state and deserves to be applauded. 

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: PM Modi to address first hybrid rally from Bijnor on Monday 

    While talking about the mafia raj in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said there are no criminals in the state. All the criminals are running away, and properties related to mafias are demolished. The state is progressing. Expressways and roads are built to connect tehsils and block headquarters. 

    Targetting the Samajwadi Party (SP), Singh said it engages in appeasement politics and seeks religion-based politics.

    Vote for BJP candidate if you want a new Uttar Pradesh and a new Bharat, said Singh, urging voters to cast their ballots in favour of the BJP.

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Amit Shah lauds Yogi govt, says 70% crime reduced under BJP rule 

    In Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. On March 10, the votes will be counted, and the results will be announced.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 7:03 PM IST
