UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

With the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh just around the corner, the BJP has come out with a series of advertisements hailing the administration of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The advertisement takes the viewer back to the times when there was rampant corruption, conditions were unsafe for women and there were riots and rule of goons in the state. The campaign goes on to showcase how Yogi Adityanath's administration had turned around things for the state in the last five years.

With restrictions on campaigning in place, parties have been resorting to digital advertisements to put their word across. According to some media reports, the political parties in Uttar Pradesh have spent Rs 3 crore in advertisements on Facebook alone in the last month.

According to reports, the BJP is ahead of the rest when it comes to spending on digital ads. Over Rs 93 lakh has been invested for advertisements through the Facebook handles of BJP, 'BJP4UP' and 'BJP4India'.

