  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress likely to announce its CM candidate on Feb 6

    Rahul Gandhi confirmed that the party would fight the polls with a CM face, and the decision will be taken shortly after consulting party workers.

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress likely to announce its CM candidate on Feb 6 - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ludhiana, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 1:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Congress will possibly declare its Chief Minister candidate for Punjab on February 6, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, PTI reported. This will end the lengthy discussion, whether who will be the Congress CM's face, the incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi or the state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. 

    Following the PTI, Rahul Gandhi will possibly reveal the name during his visit to the state ahead of the polls on Sunday. In his recent visit on January 27, in the polls bounded state, Gandhi confirmed that the party would fight the polls with a CM face, and the decision will be taken shortly after consulting party workers. Gandhi also confirmed both the leaders had assured him whosoever is picked; the other will support him. 

    Gandhi's statement comes after Sidhu insisted on the leader's rally to declare the CM face for the polls. Meantime, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has already begun consultations with the party leaders and workers. The party seeks responses from the Congress leaders and workers through the Shakti app. Not only workers, but the party also sought the opinion of common people on the issue. 

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi declares assets worth Rs 9.44 crore

    Since the election campaign began in the state, both Channi and Sidhu directly or indirectly have projected themselves as the party's CM face. Congress appears to be putting its weight behind Channi, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and has been fielded from two assembly seats of Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

    The Congress's traditional vote bank has been the SCs and Scheduled Tribes (STs), but they have drifted away from the party since the emergence of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and some other small groups. By picking Channi, Congress hopes to consolidate the SC vote bank, accounting for nearly one-third of Punjab's population.

    Also Read: Road rage case: Supreme Court to hear review petition against Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Elections for the 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20, with the results announced on March 10. The nomination period, which began on January 25, will end on February 1. The nominations will be scrutinized on February 2, and the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022 Kejriwal urges BJP Congress other Oppn party workers to vote for AAP for state s better future gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Kejriwal urges BJP, Congress, other Oppn workers to vote for AAP for state's better future

    Mamata Banerjee announces TMC to contest in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha polls gcw

    Mamata Banerjee announces TMC to contest in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

    Telangana CM KCR's 'Dress for Elections' jibe at PM Modi triggers controversy - ADT

    Telangana CM KCR's 'Dress for Elections' jibe at PM Modi triggers controversy

    UP Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya to contest from Fazilnagar - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya to contest from Fazilnagar

    UP Election 2022 Will continue to be part of BJP says Swati Singh after party denies her ticket gcw

    UP Election 2022: 'Will continue to be part of BJP,' says Swati Singh after party denies her ticket

    Recent Stories

    Pakistani business tycoon says Narendra Modi can visit in a month if 'we get our act together'

    Pakistani business tycoon says Narendra Modi can visit in a month if 'we get our act together'

    Goa Election 2022 Kejriwal urges BJP Congress other Oppn party workers to vote for AAP for state s better future gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Kejriwal urges BJP, Congress, other Oppn workers to vote for AAP for state's better future

    Haryana 75 per cent job quota for locals in private sector put on hold gcw

    Haryana’s 75 per cent job quota for locals in private sector put on hold

    Russia Ukraine conflict Amid fears of Russian invasion Ukrainians train with wooden assault rifles in bizarre defence exercise

    Amid fears of Russian invasion, Ukrainians train with wooden assault rifles in bizarre defence exercise

    Rahul Gandhi gets a historical reminder about policy blunders on China

    Rahul Gandhi gets a historical reminder of policy blunders on China

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon
    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz in UP

    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

    Video Icon