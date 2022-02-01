  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi declares assets worth Rs 9.44 crore

    Channi (58), according to his election papers, owns a Toyota Fortuner SUV worth Rs 32.57 lakh, while his wife, a doctor, owns two vehicles totalling Rs 45.99 lakh.

    Punjab Election 2022 Charanjit Singh Channi declares assets worth Rs 9 dot 44 crore gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to the poll affidavit filed, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi owns assets worth Rs 9.44 crore. Channi filed his nomination papers for the Bhadaur seat in the Barnala district on Monday. The Congress nominated Channi from one of two Assembly seats, the other being Chamkaur Sahib.

    Channi (58), according to his election papers, owns a Toyota Fortuner SUV worth Rs 32.57 lakh, while his wife, a doctor, owns two vehicles totalling Rs 45.99 lakh. Channi, Punjab's first Dalit chief minister, has declared his moveable and immovable assets, including those of his wife, to be worth Rs 2.62 crore and Rs 6.82 crore, respectively.

    According to his affidavit, he owns agricultural, non-agricultural, and commercial property in Mohali and Rupnagar. According to the affidavit, there is one residential home with 14,062 square feet of area in Morinda in Channi's name and another residential property with 13,500 square feet of area in Kharar in Mohali in his wife's name.

    According to his statement, Channi and his wife's entire obligations, including a vehicle loan, amount Rs 88.35 lakh. Channi has declared a total income of Rs 27.84 lakh for the fiscal year 2020-21. Channi has called himself a businessman. He holds a BA, LLB from Panjab University, an MBA from Punjab Technical University, and is currently pursuing a PhD from Punjab University, Chandigarh. Channi, who took over for Amarinder Singh last year, is Punjab's first Scheduled Castes chief minister.

    Opposition parties have picked out Channi in connection with recent Enforcement Directorate searches on his relative. During searches undertaken in conjunction with an anti-money laundering probe into illicit sand-mining activities in the poll-bound state, the ED recently confiscated cash totalling more than Rs 10 crore, including around Rs 8 crore from a relative of Channi.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Sidhu or Channi? Congress begins brainstorming session for CM face

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Channi to contest from 2 seats amid speculation over CM candidate

     

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022: If AAP wins, no new tax to be imposed in Punjab, promises Arvind Kejriwal - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: If AAP wins, no new tax to be imposed in Punjab, promises Arvind Kejriwal

    UP Election 2022: 'If SP comes to power, RLD's Jayant bhai would be out', says Amit Shah - ADT

    UP Election 2022: 'If SP comes to power, RLD's Jayant bhai would be out', says Amit Shah

    Anil Deshmukh mentions Sachin Vaze's denial in fresh bail plea - ADT

    Anil Deshmukh mentions Sachin Waze's denial in fresh bail plea

    Punjab Election 2022: State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav calls chopper delay 'conspiracy' of BJP - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav calls chopper delay 'conspiracy' of BJP

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: SP releases list of 10 candidates; six Lucknow seats contestants declared-dnm

    UP Election 2022: SP releases list of 10 candidates; six Lucknow seats contestants declared

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer among notable few to feature in marquee set-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer among notable few to feature in marquee set

    Budget 2022 30 per cent tax middle class trends on social media after FM Sitharaman s speech gcw

    Budget 2022: '30% Tax', 'Middle Class' trends on social media after FM Sitharaman's speech

    Danish Siddiqui's family says anti-CAA protest book Hum Dekhenge had no authorisation to use his name-dnm

    Danish Siddiqui’s family says anti-CAA protest book ‘Hum Dekhenge’ had no authorisation to use his name

    Budget 2022 Take a look what gets cheaper and costlier in this budget gcw

    Budget 2022: Take a look what gets cheaper and costlier in this budget

    Recent Videos

    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez on NorthEast United win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 77): Five-star Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche flatten NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 77): Five-star Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche flatten NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    x
    live blog image

    Presenting Sponsor
    sponsor image 1sponsor image 2