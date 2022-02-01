Punjab Election 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi declares assets worth Rs 9.44 crore

Channi (58), according to his election papers, owns a Toyota Fortuner SUV worth Rs 32.57 lakh, while his wife, a doctor, owns two vehicles totalling Rs 45.99 lakh.

According to the poll affidavit filed, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi owns assets worth Rs 9.44 crore. Channi filed his nomination papers for the Bhadaur seat in the Barnala district on Monday. The Congress nominated Channi from one of two Assembly seats, the other being Chamkaur Sahib.

Channi (58), according to his election papers, owns a Toyota Fortuner SUV worth Rs 32.57 lakh, while his wife, a doctor, owns two vehicles totalling Rs 45.99 lakh. Channi, Punjab's first Dalit chief minister, has declared his moveable and immovable assets, including those of his wife, to be worth Rs 2.62 crore and Rs 6.82 crore, respectively.

According to his affidavit, he owns agricultural, non-agricultural, and commercial property in Mohali and Rupnagar. According to the affidavit, there is one residential home with 14,062 square feet of area in Morinda in Channi's name and another residential property with 13,500 square feet of area in Kharar in Mohali in his wife's name.

According to his statement, Channi and his wife's entire obligations, including a vehicle loan, amount Rs 88.35 lakh. Channi has declared a total income of Rs 27.84 lakh for the fiscal year 2020-21. Channi has called himself a businessman. He holds a BA, LLB from Panjab University, an MBA from Punjab Technical University, and is currently pursuing a PhD from Punjab University, Chandigarh. Channi, who took over for Amarinder Singh last year, is Punjab's first Scheduled Castes chief minister.

Opposition parties have picked out Channi in connection with recent Enforcement Directorate searches on his relative. During searches undertaken in conjunction with an anti-money laundering probe into illicit sand-mining activities in the poll-bound state, the ED recently confiscated cash totalling more than Rs 10 crore, including around Rs 8 crore from a relative of Channi.

