    Hanuman Chalisa row: Who is Navneet Rana and why is Shiv Sena angry with her

    The Shiv Sena workers raised slogans, broke the barricades and tried to enter the couple's apartment in Suburban Khar. Mumbai Police personnel later managed to bring the situation under control.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 23, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    Massive protests by Shiv Sena workers were witnessed outside the residence of independent lawmakers from the Vidarbha region -- MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana -- after they threatened to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

    The Shiv Sena workers raised slogans, broke the barricades and tried to enter the couple's apartment in Suburban Khar. Mumbai Police personnel later managed to bring the situation under control.

    The 'Hanuman Chalisa' controversy has been brewing in the state ever since Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray threatened to air the hymns praising Lord Hanuman through loudspeakers to counter the voice of azan from mosques.

    Navneet and Ravi planned to do a Hanuman Chalisa recital outside 'Matoshree', the Thackeray residence, at 9 AM on Saturday morning. On Friday, the Mumbai Police had issued a notice to the couple, which reminded them that they do not have permission for the 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital outside the Shiv Sena chief's house.

    The Mumbai Police also made it clear that if they try to come out of their house, they will not be allowed to go out. If they forcefully tried to make their way to Matoshree, the police said it will take action. 

    In view of the increase in threat perception, the central government has provided Y category security to Navneet Rana. The MP, however, remained adamant that she would go ahead with her plan.

    In a video message released on Saturday, Navneet accused Uddhav Thackeray of instigating Shiv Sena workers to attack her and her husband.

    Who is Navneet Rana?

    Navneet Rana's full name is Navneet Kaur Rana. She was born in a Punjabi family in Mumbai. Navneet's father was in the army. Rana left her studies after 12th and chose the field of modelling and made a career in it. 

    Apart from modelling, she has also worked in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and some Hindi films. 

    Navneet was married to Ravi Rana and only after marrying him did she enter politics. In 2014, Navneet had contested the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket. However, she lost the election. At the same time, in 2019, with the support of NCP and Congress, she was elected as an independent MP from Amravati. She defeated the Shiv Sena candidate for this seat. 

    Navneet's husband Ravi Rana, an independent MLA in Maharashtra, is a nephew of yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

