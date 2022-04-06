Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BMC instruct school across Mumbai to display names in Marathi on signboards

    BMC education officer, Raju Tadvi stated that the schools, including aided, non-aided, state and non-stated boards, should display their names in bold letters in Marathi (Devnagari script) on boards. 

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked schools across Mumbai to display their names in Marathi in prominent locations. On Tuesday, the BMC education officer issued a circular regarding the same. 

    Raju Tadvi, the BMC Education officer who signed the circular, stated that the schools, including aided, non-aided, state and non-stated boards, should display their names in bold letters in Marathi (Devnagari script) on boards. Additionally, the schools are also anticipated to encourage the use of Marathi language while functioning. 

    This action has been a long-pending condition by Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the ruling party Shiv Sena party in Maharashtra. It has also recently launched a campaign to elevate Marathi to the rank of an elite language and has written to the administrations of Mumbai University and the BMC education department in this regard.

    On Saturday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stated that the state government is working to simplify the 'official Marathi', which may be practically incomprehensible at times. While talking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the main centre of the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan on the occasion of Gudi Padva (Marathi New Year), the CM stated that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was intent on the usage of Marathi language in his administration. Maharashtrians had to "battle and shed blood" to make Mumbai the state's capital, Thackeray stated, adding, "Those who forget history have no future."

    As per PTI, the CM stated that knowledge of English is essential. He explained he doesn't hate other languages, however, an insult to Marathi is not tolerated. There is no need to despise other languages, but there should be no intrusion by other languages as well. 

    The Chief Minister also said that making the study of Marathi compulsory in schools in the state or mandating Marathi signs for shops and businesses does not amount to atrocity.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
