    Tarang Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force gears up for largest multinational exercise in Jodhpur

    Of the 12 countries, six nations will be participating with their air assets, including their frontline fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, mid-air-refullers while the other six will be joining as observers.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

    Indian Air Force (IAF) will be conducting its biggest-ever multinational exercise "Tarang Shakti 2024", wherein the fighter jets from some of the most advanced air forces across the globe scheduled to roar in Jodhpur skies in August.

    "… IAF is looking forward to hosting German Air Force (@Team_Luftwaffe) in its first multinational Exercise Tarang Shakti 2024 in India, later this year. May the bonds of friendship and trust between the two countries continue to flourish," Indian Air Force said in a post on X. It must be noted that IAF chief ACM VR Chaudhari is in German and visited International Aerospace Exhibition ILA Berlin and took a sorties in Eurofighter's Typhoon aircraft.

    In a post on X, the German Air Force said that the Eurofighter aircraft will join the forces in Tarang Shakti exercise in India in August.

    The air assets from air forces like Quad nations --- Australia, Japan and the United States, in addition to that of France and the United Kingdom, and Germany will be sending their assets for this wargame in Rajasthan sector.

    It must be noted that the Exercise Tarang Shakti will witness a better professional interactions, enrich the employment philosophy of the participating forces and exchange valuable insight.

    In 2023, ACM Chaudhari and his German counterpart Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz had discussed issues of mutual interest and the means to further enhance cooperation between the two Air Forces.

    It is pertinent to mention here that in 2006 the two countries inked the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Agreement and in 2007 they signed an Agreement on Mutual Protection of Classified Information which provides the framework for bilateral defence ties.

    To further enhance the defence industry and defence cooperation between Germany and India, the Arrangement on Implementation of the Agreement of 2006 concerning Bilateral Defence Cooperation was signed in February 2019 in Berlin.

    In February 2024, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane co-chaired the India-Germany High Defence Committee (HDC) meeting in Berlin with the State Secretary, German Ministry of Defence Benedikt Zimmer and discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, with a focus on developing the defence cooperation as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany.

    Besides other things, they also discussed likely joint exercises with Germany in the Indo-Pacific, and deliberated on potential defence industrial projects and proposals.

