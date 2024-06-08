UP SHOCKER! Muzaffarnagar man eve-teases teen girl on broad daylight, Yogi govt sends strong message (WATCH)

The incident, captured on video, showed Salman riding a motorcycle before turning his attention to a teenage girl walking on the roadside. In the footage, the girl is seen frozen in shock as Salman harassed her before fleeing the scene.

Following the recent victory of the INDI alliance in the Muzaffarnagar seat, reports emerged of a disturbing incident involving Salman, highlighting a surge in lawlessness in the area.

Salman, purportedly emboldened by the electoral outcome, engaged in harassment on the streets, unaware of the prevailing political climate under the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

However, Salman's actions did not go unchecked. In a dramatic turn of events, another video surfaced showing him being carried out of a building by police personnel. Reports suggest that Salman faced consequences for his misconduct as he was allegedly shot in the leg during an encounter with the police while attempting to evade arrest.

