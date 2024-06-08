Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kangana Ranaut 'slapgate' case: Who backed the newly elected BJP MP and who didn't

    Ranaut expressed her disappointment with Bollywood's silence in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, referring to the industry as the 'All Eyes on Rafah Gang'. She criticized their lack of solidarity, noting that she would stand up for their rights if they faced similar attacks.

    Kangana Ranaut 'slapgate' case: Who backed the newly elected BJP MP and who didn't AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    Bollywood actress and newly elected BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, lashed out at the film industry on Friday for their lack of support following the 'slapgate' incident at Chandigarh airport. On Thursday, a CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, allegedly slapped Ranaut during a security check.

    Ranaut expressed her disappointment with Bollywood's silence in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, referring to the industry as the 'All Eyes on Rafah Gang'. She criticized their lack of solidarity, noting that she would stand up for their rights if they faced similar attacks.

    IMD warns of heavy rains in THESE states, heatwave alert in 4 states; check details

    In one of her posts, Ranaut wrote, "Dear film industry, you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me. Remember, if tomorrow you are attacked on some street for standing up for something, I will be fighting for your rights."

    In another post, she warned, "This can happen to you or your children as well. When you celebrate a terror attack on someone, be ready for the day it comes back to you."

    Several farmer outfits supported the CISF constable, urging for a proper investigation into the incident. They emphasized the need to understand the full sequence of events that led to the altercation.

    Renowned music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani voiced his support for the CISF personnel involved. On Instagram, Dadlani wrote, "I do not support violence, but I understand the anger of this CISF personnel. If she faces any action, I will ensure she has a job waiting for her." He also criticized those celebrating the slap, asking how they would react if similar insults were directed at their families.

    UP HORROR! Man kills friend for urinating on him after booze party in Bulandshahr

    Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, despite her ongoing defamation case against Ranaut, condemned the incident. "I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but I cannot join in celebrating the slap. If security personnel take the law into their own hands, none of us can be safe," Azmi said.

    Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman, Ranaut's ex-boyfriend, also condemned the incident. Shekhar Suman said, "It's very unfortunate and illegal. She should definitely be punished. There are civilized ways to express grievances; raising a hand is not one of them."

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fire explosion in Delhi food processing unit leaves three dead, six injured AJR

    Fire, explosion in Delhi food processing unit leaves three dead, six injured

    IMD warns of heavy rains in THESE states, heatwave alert in 4 states; check details AJR

    IMD warns of heavy rains in THESE states, heatwave alert in 4 states; check details

    Tragic! 4 of family charred to death after house catches fire in Kerala's Angamaly anr

    Tragic! Four-member family charred to death after house catches fire in Kerala's Angamaly

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-657 June 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-657 June 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    UP HORROR! Man kills friend for urinating on him after booze party in Bulandshahr AJR

    UP HORROR! Man kills friend for urinating on him after booze party in Bulandshahr

    Recent Stories

    Shilpa Shetty was accused of being homewrecker by Raj Kundra's ex-wife ATG

    Shilpa Shetty was accused of being homewrecker by Raj Kundra's ex-wife

    Karnataka Govt's free school uniform scheme under fire as Rs 1000 stitching charges pinch parents vkp

    Karnataka Govt's free school uniform scheme under fire as Rs 1000 stitching charges pinch parents

    Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Gauahar Khan: Celebs who got publicly slapped RKK

    Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Gauahar: Celebs who got publicly slapped

    Bengaluru water crisis: Dangerous bacteria found in drinking water plant, raises concerns vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Dangerous bacteria found in drinking water plant, raises concerns

    World Cup 2024: Why is USA player Nitish Kumar nicknamed Tendulkar? RKK

    World Cup 2024: Why is USA player Nitish Kumar nicknamed Tendulkar?

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon