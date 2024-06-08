Kangana Ranaut 'slapgate' case: Who backed the newly elected BJP MP and who didn't

Ranaut expressed her disappointment with Bollywood's silence in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, referring to the industry as the 'All Eyes on Rafah Gang'. She criticized their lack of solidarity, noting that she would stand up for their rights if they faced similar attacks.

Bollywood actress and newly elected BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, lashed out at the film industry on Friday for their lack of support following the 'slapgate' incident at Chandigarh airport. On Thursday, a CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, allegedly slapped Ranaut during a security check.

Ranaut expressed her disappointment with Bollywood's silence in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, referring to the industry as the 'All Eyes on Rafah Gang'. She criticized their lack of solidarity, noting that she would stand up for their rights if they faced similar attacks.

In one of her posts, Ranaut wrote, "Dear film industry, you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me. Remember, if tomorrow you are attacked on some street for standing up for something, I will be fighting for your rights."

In another post, she warned, "This can happen to you or your children as well. When you celebrate a terror attack on someone, be ready for the day it comes back to you."

Several farmer outfits supported the CISF constable, urging for a proper investigation into the incident. They emphasized the need to understand the full sequence of events that led to the altercation.

Renowned music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani voiced his support for the CISF personnel involved. On Instagram, Dadlani wrote, "I do not support violence, but I understand the anger of this CISF personnel. If she faces any action, I will ensure she has a job waiting for her." He also criticized those celebrating the slap, asking how they would react if similar insults were directed at their families.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, despite her ongoing defamation case against Ranaut, condemned the incident. "I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but I cannot join in celebrating the slap. If security personnel take the law into their own hands, none of us can be safe," Azmi said.

Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman, Ranaut's ex-boyfriend, also condemned the incident. Shekhar Suman said, "It's very unfortunate and illegal. She should definitely be punished. There are civilized ways to express grievances; raising a hand is not one of them."

