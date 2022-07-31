Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RIP 'Axel': Saluting Army's canine soldier who helped kill JeM terrorist and save mosque in J&K

    The Indian Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel', who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation in J&K's Baramulla district.

    RIP 'Axel': Saluting Army's canine soldier who helped kill JeM terrorist and save mosque in J&K snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Baramulla, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 8:17 PM IST

    The Indian Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel', who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation in J&K's Baramulla district, but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. 

    The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri on Saturday. The slain terrorist was affiliated with the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed. 

    Officials said two-year-old 'Axel', a German shepherd attached to the Army's 26 Dog Unit, played a key role in the operation. After an Army jawan and a policeman suffered injuries during the encounter, 'Axel', attached with a body camera, was pressed into action. 

    Also read: MiG-21 crash in Barmer: Flt Lt Advitiya Bal's family urges PM Modi to retire ageing fleet

    "The presence of a mosque within 10 metres of the target house further necessitated operation calibration and no high calibre weapons were used to neutralise the terrorist," an official said. 

    'Axel' managed to pinpoint the location of the holed-up terrorist but in the process fell to the enemy bullets. Because of 'Axel', the security forces could gun down the terrorist without violating the sanctity of the mosque and any damage to it. 

    "Thank you for your service, Axel," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army tweeted alongside a file photo of the German shepherd. 

    The Army paid homage to 'Axel' in a solemn military ceremony in Pattan on Sunday. Major General S S Slaria, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kilo Force, paid homage to the canine soldier. 

    Also read: China's army is 'preparing for war!'

    It was an emotional moment for Axel's handler who has been its guardian, caretaker, trainer and the closest buddy for the last two years. The canine was buried in the premises of the 26 Army Dog Unit in the presence of unit personnel and officials. 

    'Axel' will always be remembered for his professional competence, bravery and supreme sacrifice, officials said. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 8:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    People ignore Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume, social media loathes them

    Twitter user claims some passengers disrespected deceased IAF pilot's family on IndiGo plane; Veterans fume

    China is 'preparing for war' social media post amid Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

    China's army is 'preparing for war!'

    Barmer MiG-21 incident: "Advitiya Bal joined IAF to fight enemies, not die in plane crash" snt

    MiG-21 crash in Barmer: Flt Lt Advitiya Bal's family urges PM Modi to retire ageing fleet

    IAF plans to phase out remaining four MiG-21 squadrons by 2025 snt

    IAF plans to phase out remaining four MiG-21 squadrons by 2025?

    MiG 21 trainer aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer

    MiG-21 'Bison' crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, both pilots killed

    Recent Stories

    ULTRA SEXY video, pictures: Beyonce flaunts her curvy body in Renaissance's cover RBA

    ULTRA SEXY video, pictures: Beyonce flaunts her curvy body in Renaissance's cover

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India women brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets

    IND vs WI: High commissioner of India hosts grand reception for Team India in West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: High commissioner of India hosts grand reception for Team India in West Indies

    SHOCKING video: Esha Gupta's latest avatar stunned fans; actress looks like a dream RBA

    SHOCKING video: Esha Gupta's latest avatar stunned fans; actress looks like a dream

    Bin Laden family donated 1 million pounds to Prince Charles charity Report gcw

    Bin Laden family donated 1 million pounds to Prince Charles charity: Report

    Recent Videos

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon