    China's army is 'preparing for war!'

    Chinese government mouthpiece, the 'Global Times' highlighted how President Xi Jinping's recent statements had galvanised the armed forces and boosted their morale. Xi had recently remarked that only nations that have the capability to fight can stop battles, and only those who are prepared for war do not have to fall into a war.

    Vipin Vijayan
    Beijing, First Published Jul 30, 2022, 8:53 AM IST

    Chinese social media exploded after the People's Liberation Army shared a post that read 'Preparing for war!' ahead of the 95th anniversary of the PLA's founding and amid escalating tensions with the US over Taiwan.

    The post garnered over 300,000 likes within 12 hours on Friday. Many users supported the PLA, with veterans even saying they would always be ready to return to the army if and when the country needed them. Some excited users commented, saying, 'We support you guys!'

    The 80th Group Army posted a comment on the PLA's latest post, saying: "The fundamental responsibility of a strong army is to prepare for war and charge on the journey." 

    The PLA post comes in the backdrop of United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "tentative" plan to visit Taiwan. The visit, if it goes through, is sure to leave Beijing enraged as it would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent nation and not as part of the People's Republic of China.

    To note, the United States has not officially recognised Taiwan but has made it clear that it does not support China's attempts to take the country back by force. On the other hand, China terms Taiwan as a renegade province that needs to be re-integrated into its mainland.

    Xi had let his country's displeasure known to the United States during the former's call with President Joe Biden on Thursday. He said that those who play with fire would perish by it. 

    Chinese experts say that Beijing could resort to diplomatic measures like pulling out its envoy from Washington, DC and sanctioning certain individuals. That would be a major setback for the already-strained China-US relations.

    China has been showing aggressive posturing around Taiwan with its fighter aircraft criss-cross Taiwan airspace. Some experts also believe that China could conduct large-scale military drills around Taiwan to deter Pelosi's plane from landing on the Island. 

    Nevertheless, Pelosi's proposed Asia trip has put Washington, DC, in a tight spot. If, after all this buildup, Pelosi removes Taiwan from her Asia itinerary, it would signify that the United States had buckled under pressure from Beijing. 

    Meanwhile, earlier this week, Taiwan began its annual military preparation for a Chinese invasion codenamed the 'Han Kuang Exercise', on Monday, July 25.

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2022, 9:00 AM IST
