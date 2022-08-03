Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember and Never Forget: Sowar Vijay Kumar, 22 Rashtriya Rifles

    For his unparalleled bravery and indomitable spirit, Sowar Vijay Kumar was awarded the Kirti Chakra (posthumously) in 2019.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 7:02 AM IST

    Sowar Vijay Kumar joined the Indian Army's Armoured Corps in 2004. He was attached to the 22 Rashtriya Rifles, which was deployed in the Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir. Hailing from Uttaper village of Naina Devi tehsil in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, Kumar joined the Army in 2004. He was part of 'Operation Vijay Darsu' conducted on August 2-3, 2018.

    On August 2, 2018, the force launched an operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village of Darsu. Kumar was the guide of the party that launched the initial cordon and covered the most likely escape route. 

    Around 0230 hours, the terrorists started heavy firing towards his position with the objective to break the cordon. Undeterred by heavy firing from the other side, Kumar and his comrades returned fire, forcing them to hide in a maize field. 

    Around 0915 hours, when a search operation was being carried out by Major Varun Gaur, terrorists brought down heavy fire on the team. Sensing danger to his comrades, Kumar came out in the open and directly engaged the terrorists and tried to provide them cover. Kumar was injured in the firefight, but he managed to eliminate a terrorist.

    Despite being injured, the soldier refused evacuation and under effective covering fire from his buddy, he crawled forward and eliminated a second terrorist in hand-to-hand combat. 

    Kumar, 31, succumbed to his injuries. For his unparalleled bravery and indomitable spirit, he was awarded the Kirti Chakra (posthumously) in 2019. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

    Sowar Vijay Kumar laid down his life for his motherland on August 3, 2018. Let us 'Remember and Never Forget' this braveheart's supreme sacrifice.

