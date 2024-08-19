Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar to meet Japanese counterparts in Delhi for 2+2 dialogue

    In the bilateral talks and 2+2 meeting, the two sides will review the bilateral cooperation and explore new initiatives to further strengthen the engagements among both the countries. 

    Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar to meet Japanese counterparts in Delhi for 2+2 dialogue
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 5:51 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

    New Delhi: India and Japan will be holding their 3rd edition of 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Delhi on Tuesday, wherein the defence minister, Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar will attend the meeting from India side.

    While Minister of Defense Kihara Minoru and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa will be participating from Japanese side.

    On the sidelines of the meeting, the two ministers will also hold bilateral talks with their respective counterparts. 

    In the bilateral talks and 2+2 meeting, the two sides will review the bilateral cooperation and explore new initiatives to further strengthen the engagements among both the countries. 

    Apart from that, the ministers will also be exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. It is also expected to discuss the ongoing Israel Hamas conflict which has now in their 11 months. Currently, a truce talks are underway.  

    “India and Japan share 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' based on the shared values of democracy, freedom and rule of law,” an official said.

    Since past several years, the defence has emerged as one of the most important pillars between the two countries’ relationship.

    “Strengthened India-Japan defence partnership is vital for ensuring a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific in the prevailing global environment.”
    “This visit will further deepen defence cooperation and bring greater depth to the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries.”

    The previous edition of India-Japan 2+2 dialogue was held in September 2022 in Japan.

