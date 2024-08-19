Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K Assembly polls 2024: NC manifesto highlights restoration of special status, economic reforms

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls 2024: NC manifesto highlights restoration of special status, economic reforms
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 5:31 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

    National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday (August 19) announced the party's manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections during an event in Srinagar. The manifesto included 12 key promises aimed at addressing various political, social, and economic issues in the region.

    One of the central commitments made by the National Conference is the restoration of Article 370 and 35A, which were revoked in August 2019, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. The party also vowed to repeal the Public Safety Act (PSA), a law often criticized for its harsh treatment of political dissidents, and pledged the release of all political prisoners currently detained under this act.

    Additionally, the party's manifesto outlines plans to create one lakh (100,000) jobs to combat unemployment in the region and to facilitate the resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan, with an aim to improve relations and ensure peace in the region.

    In terms of social welfare, the NC promised six free LPG cylinders annually to households in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Women in Jammu and Kashmir would also benefit from free public transport under the party's proposed policies. The manifesto further included a commitment to the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland, alongside measures to simplify the passport application process and reduce the “unnecessary harassment” faced by residents on highways.

    The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases—on September 18, September 25, and October 1. Results will be announced on October 4, setting the stage for a new political era in the region.

