Rajnath Singh dedicates 75 border infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,236 crore to Nation

New Delhi: Aiming to further strengthen the border infrastructure and to ensure the socio-economic progress in the areas, the defence minister, Rajnath Singh on Saturday virtually dedicated 75 infrastructure projects to the nation worth Rs 2,236 crore, on the occasion of Dussehra, from Sukna in West Bengal.

Spread across 11 states and Union Territories, these projects comprise of 22 roads, 51 bridges and two others built by the Border Road Organisation (BRO), would also enhance the defence preparedness of the country.

In his address, Rajnath Singh stated that these projects are a testament to the government’s unwavering resolve to keep strengthening the border infrastructure and ensuring socio-economic progress of these areas.

Nineteen (19) are in Jammu & Kashmir, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 11 in Ladakh, nine in Uttarakhand, six in Sikkim, five in Himachal Pradesh, two each in West Bengal & Rajasthan and one each in Nagaland, Mizoram and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.



The minister was at the Headquarters, Trishakti Corps in Sukna, West Bengal.

“One of the main highlights was the inauguration of the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim which serves as a crucial link between Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Zuluk axis,” an official said.



With the inauguration of these 75 projects, the BRO has so far in 2024 completed a total of 111 infrastructure projects at an overall cost of Rs 3,751 crore.

This includes 36 projects worth Rs 1,508 crore, such as the state-of-the-art Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, inaugurated by the Prime Minister earlier this year.

In 2023, the BRO had completed a total of 125 infrastructure projects, subsequently dedicated to the nation at a cost of Rs 3,611 crore.



In his address, Rajnath Singh appreciated the BRO for their grit and determination for completing the projects in a time-bound manner even in most challenging terrains and harsh weather conditions.

He also said that the government, in its third term, aims to further bolster the border infrastructure with more promptness.

Referring to the increased allocation of Rs 6,500 crore for BRO in Union Budget 2024-25, he expressed hope that it would not only contribute to strategic infrastructure development, but will also prove helpful in socio-economic progress in the border areas, including the North East region.

“In the last decade, we have built a vast network of roads from villages to cities, which has resulted in the country witnessing progress at an unprecedented pace,” he said.



Rajnath Singh assured the people that new dimensions will be added to the development of border areas.

India will be one of the safest and strongest nations in the times to come, he said.



Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary-designate RK Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, DG Border Roads Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla were present during the virtual inauguration, while Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was at the main site in Sherathang.

Governors of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram; Lt Governors of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh; Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand.

