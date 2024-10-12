J&K LG Manoj Sinha flags-off IAF Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Srinagar

On the occasion, Srinagar Air Force Station commander Air Commodore Prabhat Malik, Uttarakhand War Memorial Chairman and ideator of the rally Tarun Vijay and several other dignitaries from the armed forces were also present.

New Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Kumar on Saturday flagged-off the Indian Air Force – Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Srinagar to onward journey to Dehradun.

Addressing the participants, LG Sinha said: “The Indian Air Force has always defended the nation with greatest courage and valour. You are masters of the sky and known for dare devil action, eliminating enemy and protecting citizens in times of natural calamities.”

From the thunder of jets to the roar of engines, the Vayu Vir Vijeta Car Rally organised to mark the 92nd Anniversary of @IAF_MCC, has taken the roads by storm! With unstoppable energy, over 50 Vayu Veer are on the move and continue to dominate the drive.



— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) October 12, 2024

It must be noted that the Himalayan Thunder IAF car rally aims to inspire youth to join armed forces and spread the great achievements of the Air Force among common people.

The rally will reach Dehradun on October 14 and the participants will pay homage to the fallen soldiers at the Uttarakhand War Memorial’s “Shaurya Sthal” on October 15.

On October 15, the rally would leave for Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, traversing through Agra, Lucknow, Darbhanga, Cooch-behar, Dirang and Guwahati.

Indian Air Force-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally enters Srinagar, covers over 550-km

The defence ministry has shared a video, quoting: “From the thunder of jets to the roar of engines, the Vayu Vir Vijeta Car Rally organised to mark the 92nd Anniversary of @IAF_MCC, has taken the roads by storm! With unstoppable energy, over 50 Vayu Veer are on the move and continue to dominate the drive.”

President of India Droupadi Murmu has also sent her best wishes for the rally.

