Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K LG Manoj Sinha flags-off IAF Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Srinagar

    On the occasion, Srinagar Air Force Station commander Air Commodore Prabhat Malik, Uttarakhand War Memorial Chairman and ideator of the rally Tarun Vijay and several other dignitaries from the armed forces were also present. 

    Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha flags-off IAF Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Srinagar AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 4:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    New Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Kumar on Saturday flagged-off the Indian Air Force – Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Srinagar to onward journey to Dehradun. 

    Addressing the participants, LG Sinha said: “The Indian Air Force has always defended the nation with greatest courage and valour. You are masters of the sky and known for dare devil action, eliminating enemy and protecting citizens in times of natural calamities.”

    Ladakh LG flags-off IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Leh

    On the occasion, Srinagar Air Force Station commander Air Commodore Prabhat Malik, Uttarakhand War Memorial Chairman and ideator of the rally Tarun Vijay and several other dignitaries from the armed forces were also present. 

    It must be noted that the Himalayan Thunder IAF car rally aims to inspire youth to join armed forces and spread the great achievements of the Air Force among common people. 

    The rally will reach Dehradun on October 14 and the participants will pay homage to the fallen soldiers at the Uttarakhand War Memorial’s “Shaurya Sthal” on October 15.  

    On October 15, the rally would leave for Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, traversing through Agra, Lucknow, Darbhanga, Cooch-behar, Dirang and Guwahati. 

    Indian Air Force-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally enters Srinagar, covers over 550-km

    The defence ministry has shared a video, quoting: “From the thunder of jets to the roar of engines, the Vayu Vir Vijeta Car Rally organised to mark the 92nd Anniversary of @IAF_MCC, has taken the roads by storm! With unstoppable energy, over 50 Vayu Veer are on the move and continue to dominate the drive.”

    President of India Droupadi Murmu has also sent her best wishes for the rally.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mortal remains of missing Indian Coast Guard pilot recovered over a month after helicopter crash snt

    Mortal remains of missing Indian Coast Guard pilot recovered over a month after helicopter crash

    Navi Mumbai Airport achieves milestone with successful trial landing of IAF C-295; WATCH water cannon salute snt

    Navi Mumbai Airport achieves milestone with successful trial landing of IAF C-295; WATCH water cannon salute

    Indian Air Force-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally enters Srinagar, covers over 550-km

    Indian Air Force-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally enters Srinagar, covers over 550-km

    Defence Ministry intends to procure 1,500 anti-tank guided missiles for Indian Army gcw

    Defence Ministry intends to procure 20,000 new generation ATGMs along with 1,500 launchers for Indian Army

    Ladakh LG flags-off IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Leh anr

    Ladakh LG flags-off IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Leh

    Recent Stories

    Systematic pattern of desecration': India condemns theft of crown from Goddess Kali Temple in Bangladesh AJR

    'Systematic pattern of desecration': India condemns theft of crown from Goddess Kali Temple in Bangladesh

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-675 October 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-675 October 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    cricket Mohammed Siraj Appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police scr

    Siraj takes charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police

    Hrithik Roshan was offered Ravana role: Here's why he chose to decline NTI

    Hrithik Roshan was offered Ravana role: Here's why he chose to decline

    Tamil Nadu train collision: Restoration estimated to take 16 hours, 18 trains cancelled dmn

    Tamil Nadu train collision: Restoration estimated to take 16 hours, 18 trains cancelled

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon