PM Modi inaugurates Defence Expo 2022; says 'new airbase near India-Pakistan border is crucial for security'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a new airbase at Deesa and inaugurated the Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the new airbase will emerge as an effective centre for the country's security.

The Prime Minister also said that Gujarat will become a centre of defence in India and will play a crucial role in India's security.

Addressing Deesa's 'brothers and sisters' in Gujarati, PM Modi said, "I was seeing on the screen that the people of Deesa were excited over the construction of the new airfield. This airfield will play a major role. Deesa is only 130km away from the International Border. If our forces, especially our airforces, remain in Deesa, then we will be able to give better response to any threat coming from the Western side."

"When I was the chief minister, I worked towards the construction of the airfield. The land was allotted in 2000 only. I repeatedly urged the then Central government to start the construction as it is at a vantage point. But 14 years went on and nothing happened," PM Modi said.

"And the files were created in such a way that even after I reached the centre, it took time to finally push the project. And now the dream of my defence personnel is coming true. I congratulate my Airforce soldiers. This will now play an important role in the country's security," he added.

Regarding the Mission Defence Space, a new mission to be launched, PM Modi said all three defence forces identified several threats in this sector. The benefits of India's Mission Defence Space will not only be confined within India, but it will reach many other countries.

"Eight years ago, India was identified as the world's largest importer. But Make-in-India changed this. Our defence exports increased eight times in the last eight years," PM Modi said. He also stated that the defence sector is following 3-Is: Intent, innovation and implementation.

The Prime Minister also said that the export is not limited to only a few companies and are now part of the global supply chain.

"Many countries are now showing interest in Tejas and our companies are supplying defence equipment parts to countries like the US, Italy and Israel," PM Modi said.

Lauding the soldiers for all the revolution in the defence sector, PM Modi said there is no political reason behind this and only soldiers made this possible. Defence forces have added 101 new items to the list which will be barred for import, PM Modi said, adding: "I was told today that this will take the number of items to 411 which can only be produced locally."