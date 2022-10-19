Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DefExpo 2022: HTT-40, the India-made basic trainer aircraft, unveiled

    Sources said that the agreement for 70 basic trainers for the Indian Air Force will soon be finalised. Once the deal is signed, the Indian Air Force will start receiving the aircraft within three years.

    HTT-40, the India-made basic trainer aircraft, unveiled at DefExpo 2022
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the India-made basic trainer aircraft Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 during the 12th edition of DefExpo, which is underway at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. 

    Sources said that the agreement for 70 basic trainers for the Indian Air Force would soon be finalised. Once the deal is signed, the Indian Air Force will start receiving the aircraft within three years.

    Also Read: DefExpo 2022: IAF to phase out Mig-29, Mirage and Jaguar fighter jets by 2035; LCA Mk2 will replace them

    Earlier, the IAF was using HPT-32 trainer aircraft, built by the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It was used till 2006 after being in service for over a decade. 

    As per an official, the HPT-32 had a piston engine while the new trainer aircraft is equipped with a Turbofan engine from acquired the US-based Honeywell Aerospace, which has over 60 per cent of indigenous content.

    Indian Air Force had procured 75 Pilatus PC-7 Mk2 aircraft from Switzerland in an effort to fill the interim gap. 

    HTT-40 is export ready

    DRDO's Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) has certified the aircraft. The official added that the jets are ready to be exported to friendly foreign countries. 

    "It is an achievement for us as the project has been completed in just six years," the official said, adding that the production would take place at HAL's two manufacturing facilities based in Bengaluru and Nashik.

    Also Read: DefExpo 2022: Boeing explains why F/A-18E Super Hornets are perfect for Indian aircraft carriers

    Also Read: DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Also Read: DefExpo 2022 will see investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, 451 pacts and more

    Also Read: DefExpo 2022: Kalashnikov makers ready to start making AK-203 assault rifle in India by end of 2022

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DefExpo 2022: IAF to phase out Mig-29, Mirage and Jaguar fighter jets by 2035; LCA Mk2 will replace them

    DefExpo 2022: IAF to phase out Mig-29, Mirage and Jaguar fighter jets by 2035; LCA Mk2 will replace them

    DefExpo 2022: Boeing explains why F/A-18E Super Hornets are perfect for Indian aircraft carriers

    DefExpo 2022: Boeing explains why F/A-18E Super Hornets are perfect for Indian aircraft carriers

    PM Modi all set to launch Defence Space Mission with 75 innovative challenges: Report AJR

    PM Modi all set to launch Defence Space Mission with 75 innovative challenges: Report

    Adani to acquire India's biggest aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul firm for Rs 400 crore

    Adani to acquire India's biggest aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul firm for Rs 400 crore

    India Army goes urgently shopping for 363 drones

    Indian Army goes urgently shopping for 363 drones

    Recent Stories

    Apple launches iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip in india here is why you should buy it gcw

    Apple launches iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip in India; Here's why you should buy it

    Stopped from travelling to US, claims Pulitzer prize-winning photojournalist - adt

    Stopped from travelling to US, claims Pulitzer award-winning photojournalist

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: High chances of rain playing spoilsport-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: High chances of rain playing spoilsport

    Diwali 2022: Shopping to decorating- 5 traditions that should be followed by everyone sur

    Diwali 2022: Shopping to decorating- 5 traditions that should be followed by everyone

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal used Punjabi epithets with staff tore presentations claims employees Report gcw

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal used Punjabi epithets with staff, tore presentations in anger: Report

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon