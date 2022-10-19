DefExpo 2022: HTT-40, the India-made basic trainer aircraft, unveiled

Sources said that the agreement for 70 basic trainers for the Indian Air Force will soon be finalised. Once the deal is signed, the Indian Air Force will start receiving the aircraft within three years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the India-made basic trainer aircraft Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 during the 12th edition of DefExpo, which is underway at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Sources said that the agreement for 70 basic trainers for the Indian Air Force would soon be finalised. Once the deal is signed, the Indian Air Force will start receiving the aircraft within three years.

Earlier, the IAF was using HPT-32 trainer aircraft, built by the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It was used till 2006 after being in service for over a decade.

As per an official, the HPT-32 had a piston engine while the new trainer aircraft is equipped with a Turbofan engine from acquired the US-based Honeywell Aerospace, which has over 60 per cent of indigenous content.

Indian Air Force had procured 75 Pilatus PC-7 Mk2 aircraft from Switzerland in an effort to fill the interim gap.

HTT-40 is export ready

DRDO's Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) has certified the aircraft. The official added that the jets are ready to be exported to friendly foreign countries.

"It is an achievement for us as the project has been completed in just six years," the official said, adding that the production would take place at HAL's two manufacturing facilities based in Bengaluru and Nashik.

