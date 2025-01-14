PM Narendra Modi to commission three frontline naval combatant platforms to Indian Navy on January 15

PM Modi will commission three naval combatants - INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer - into the Indian Navy, boosting its operational capabilities and marking a leap towards India's defence manufacturing and maritime security goals.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be commissioning three frontline naval combatant platforms — INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Induction of these naval platforms would further enhancing the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities



“The commissioning of 3 major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realizing India’s vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security,” an official said.

INS Surat:—

INS Surat is the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, which has 75 per cent indigenous content.

Equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities, INS Surat ranked among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world.

Helicopters like the Chetak, ALH, Sea King, and the newly inducted MH-60R, can operate from INS Surat during both day and night operations.

INS Nilgiri:—



INS Nilgiri is the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project.

Designed by its Warship Design Bureau, INS Nilgiri incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth.



The two ships also include specific accommodations to support a sizeable complement of women officers and sailors, aligning with the Navy’s progressive steps toward gender inclusion in frontline combat roles.

INS Vaghsheer:—

INS Vaghsheer is the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project. It represents India’s growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

It is among the most silent and versatile diesel-electric submarines in the world.

Designed to undertake a wide range of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, area surveillance, and special operations, INS Vaghsheer also features modular construction, allowing for future upgrades such as the integration of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology.

