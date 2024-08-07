Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    INS Tabar, German Navy's Sea Lynx conduct maritime exercise to boost bilateral ties

    The frigate was on her way to India after participating in the 328th Russian Navy Day Parade celebrations at St Petersburg and also conducting maritime partnership exercise with Russian Navy’s Soobrazitelny earlier this month. 

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi: Indian Navy’s frontline frigate INS Tabar and German Navy’s warship Sea Lynx have conducted maritime partnership exercise off Kiel Canal on August 5, aimed at strengthening the bilateral naval relations between two countries. 

    The frigate was on her way to India after participating in the 328th Russian Navy Day Parade celebrations at St Petersburg and also conducting maritime partnership exercise with Russian Navy’s Soobrazitelny earlier this month.

    INS Tabar had earlier visited Hamburg, Germany from July 17 - 20. 

    “These engagements are aimed at strengthening the maritime relations between both the nations,” Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said. 

    The conduct of MPX between Indian Navy and German Navy off Kiel Canal signifies Indian Navy’s outreach and sustenance efforts also marking a significant milestone in the maritime cooperation between the two countries, he said.

    The two warships conducted a series of advanced maritime operations, including Ship Controlled Approaches, Winching exercises and VERTREP serials. 

    “Units from both the navies demonstrated high levels of professionalism and commitment to enhance collaborative efforts.”

    India and Germany share a relationship built on a foundation of shared values, democratic principles and a commitment to global peace and security. 

    “The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with navies across the world.”

    “The MPX with the German navy reinforces the strong bilateral naval ties and our ability to work together in maritime security operations,” Madhwal added.

    Indian Navy’s frigate was at St. Petersburg on a four day visit to Russia, starting July 25.

    With Russian warship, INS Tabar conducted a series of complex naval manoeuvers, including communication drills, Search & Rescue tactics and Replenishment at Sea serials.

