Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India, Bangladesh communication channels remain functional at military level

    The Bangladesh Air Force will be participating in the second phase at Jodhpur, which will commence on August 29.  The Indian Air Force is conducting first-ever multinational air exercise with participation of around 30 countries, including 11 with their assets like fighter aircraft.

    India Bangladesh communication channels remain functional at military level gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    With the fall of elected government and the Army taking over the reins in the neighbouring country, the communication line between India and Bangladesh is remain functional at military level.  The country, which is marred by the students protests over reservation issue, has been struggling to find a suitable and consensus candidate to head the interim government. Sources in the government establishment said that the two countries are engaged at the military level since there is no government as of now in Bangladesh. 

    Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country in a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft on Monday after resigning from her post, is currently staying in Delhi and as of now nothing is clear about her future course of action. 

    At the moment Hasina was denied temporary asylum in the United Kingdom. The UK has cited rules that say “Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach – that is the fastest route to safety.”

    The United States has already revoked her visa to its country.  As per the sources, in a day or two she will move to an European nation. Most likely the Finland and some of her relatives are staying there.  The day she fled from Bangladesh, the UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy called for a United Nations-led investigation into the violence in Bangladesh.

    With situation remain volatile in Bangladesh amid protest against the controversial 30 per cent quota to the family members of those who fought against the Pakistan for liberation of Bangladesh, its Air Force has yet not withdrawn from Exercise Tarang Shakti 2014 that India hosts in two phases at Sulur in Tamil Nadu and Jodhpur in Rajasthan, starting August 6. 

    The Bangladesh Air Force will be participating in the second phase at Jodhpur, which will commence on August 29.  The Indian Air Force is conducting first-ever multinational air exercise with participation of around 30 countries, including 11 with their assets like fighter aircraft.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mitra Shakti Indian Army, Sri Lankan Army to begin their 10th edition of joint exercise from August 12 gcw

    'Mitra Shakti': Indian Army, Sri Lankan Army to begin their 10th edition of joint exercise from August 12

    Opinion Bharat's Nuclear Revolution: Small Reactors, Big Impact AJR

    Opinion | Bharat's Nuclear Revolution: Small Reactors, Big Impact 

    Amid Bangladesh unrest, BSF reviews operational preparedness along Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal gcw

    Amid Bangladesh unrest, BSF reviews operational preparedness along Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal

    HAL assures timely delivery of 83 Tejas Mk1A jets to Indian Air Force by 2028-29 AJR

    HAL assures timely delivery of 83 Tejas Mk1A jets to Indian Air Force by 2028-29

    INS Tabar joins Russian Navy Day parade, conducts Maritime Partnership Exercise with Russian ship AJR

    INS Tabar joins Russian Navy Day parade, conducts Maritime Partnership Exercise with Russian ship

    Recent Stories

    Why Kamal Haasan opted out from hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 8? RKK

    Why Kamal Haasan opted out from hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 8?

    Instagram 5 tips you should know to up your social media game gcw

    Instagram: 5 tips you should know to up your social media game

    Do you know carrying coconuts can make you miss your flight? RKK

    Do you know carrying coconuts can make you miss your flight?

    Kerala's blue miracle: Neelakurinji Flower blossoms once in 12 years anr

    Kerala's blue miracle: Neelakurinji Flower blossoms once in 12 years

    Mukesh Ambani outlines future plans, says 'Reliance ready for next level of growth' gcw

    Mukesh Ambani outlines future plans, says 'Reliance ready for next level of growth'

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon