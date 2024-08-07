India, Bangladesh communication channels remain functional at military level

The Bangladesh Air Force will be participating in the second phase at Jodhpur, which will commence on August 29. The Indian Air Force is conducting first-ever multinational air exercise with participation of around 30 countries, including 11 with their assets like fighter aircraft.

With the fall of elected government and the Army taking over the reins in the neighbouring country, the communication line between India and Bangladesh is remain functional at military level. The country, which is marred by the students protests over reservation issue, has been struggling to find a suitable and consensus candidate to head the interim government. Sources in the government establishment said that the two countries are engaged at the military level since there is no government as of now in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country in a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft on Monday after resigning from her post, is currently staying in Delhi and as of now nothing is clear about her future course of action.

At the moment Hasina was denied temporary asylum in the United Kingdom. The UK has cited rules that say “Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach – that is the fastest route to safety.”

The United States has already revoked her visa to its country. As per the sources, in a day or two she will move to an European nation. Most likely the Finland and some of her relatives are staying there. The day she fled from Bangladesh, the UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy called for a United Nations-led investigation into the violence in Bangladesh.

With situation remain volatile in Bangladesh amid protest against the controversial 30 per cent quota to the family members of those who fought against the Pakistan for liberation of Bangladesh, its Air Force has yet not withdrawn from Exercise Tarang Shakti 2014 that India hosts in two phases at Sulur in Tamil Nadu and Jodhpur in Rajasthan, starting August 6.

