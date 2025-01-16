Indigenously made Tejas and Advanced Light Helicopters not to fly in Republic Day flypast

India's indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas won't participate in this year's Republic Day flypast due to safety concerns and single-engine restrictions.

Speaking to the media persons here, Indian Air Force PRO Wing Commander Jaideep Singh said that the ALH Dhruv will not be the part of the flypast as the entire fleet of 330 helicopters across the armed forces has been grounded.

It must be noted that on January 5, an Indian Coast Guard ALH crashed at Porbandar in Gujarat.

Operated by the Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard, the ALH and its other variants were the part Republic Day flypasts since last one and half decades.

On being asked about the LCA Tejas, he said that the aircraft would not be flown over Kartavaya Path since it’s a single engine aircraft.

It must be noted that the LCA Tejas made debut in 2017 Republic Day flypast. Last year too, the indigenously made fighter jet enthralled the audience.

The flypast will comprise 22 fighter jets, 11 transport planes, seven helicopters, and three Dornier surveillance planes of the Coast Guard.

An official said: “We have now stopped flying single-engine platforms in the Republic Day flypast.”

The flypast will be in two separate phases.

In the first phase, the Russian-origin Mi-17 helicopters will be carrying the national flag, marking commencement of the parade.

“A formation of MiG-29s will fly overhead when the IAF marching contingent of 144 personnel is on the parade route.”

In the second phase, which will mark the culmination of the parade, a total of 12 formations that include fighters like Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar and others will amaze the spectators present over at Kartavaya path.

