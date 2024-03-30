Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian Navy to transfer 9 Somali Pirates after intercepting hijacked Iranian vessel

    According to reports, the operation took place on Friday, prompted by intelligence regarding the hijacking. The Navy deployed patrol vessel INS Sumedha to intercept Al-Kambar in the early hours of Friday.

    Indian Navy to transfer 9 Somali Pirates after intercepting hijacked Iranian vessel AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 6:28 PM IST

    The Indian Navy is all set to bring as many as 9 Somali Pirates involved in the hijacking of an Iranian fishing vessel with 23 Pakistani crew to India. The Indian Navy recently intercepted and rescued an Iranian fishing vessel, Al-Kambar 786, along with its 23-member Pakistani crew in the Arabian Sea.

    According to reports, the operation took place on Friday, prompted by intelligence regarding the hijacking. The Navy deployed patrol vessel INS Sumedha to intercept Al-Kambar in the early hours of Friday.

    Badminton star Saina Nehwal slams Congress leader for 'women should be restricted to kitchen' remark

    According to the Indian Navy, the vessel was approximately 90 nautical miles South West of Socotra, at the time of incident. A total of nine armed pirates reported to have boarded the vessel. 

    "The operation is currently underway by the Indian Navy towards rescue of hijacked FV and its crew," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

    "Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and safety of seafarers, irrespective of the nationalities," he said.

    Prior to ongoing Israel-Hamas attacks in the region, the Somalia pirates were in dormant stage.

    Indian Army to boost artillery firepower on northern borders with new Towed Gun System

    At least 20 incidents of hijacking, attempted hijacking and suspicious approaches have been recorded by the Indian navy since December 1. In any point of time, the Navy has deployed 10 warships in the region.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 6:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army to boost artillery firepower on northern borders with new Towed Gun System AJR

    Indian Army to boost artillery firepower on northern borders with new Towed Gun System

    HAL Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter makes maiden sortie

    HAL's Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter makes maiden sortie (WATCH)

    Fact check Indian Army says Gorkha Brigade NOT being downsized

    Fact-Check: Indian Army says Gorkha Brigade NOT being downsized

    Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army to execute move to simulated island nation for complex operations

    Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army to execute move to simulated island nation for complex operations

    Will keep taking 'affirmative action' to secure Indian Ocean Region: Indian Navy Chief

    Will keep taking 'affirmative action' to secure Indian Ocean Region: Indian Navy Chief

    Recent Stories

    CIA-linked cold war era Crane deployed for Baltimore bridge collapse cleanup avv

    CIA-linked cold war era Crane deployed for Baltimore bridge collapse cleanup

    cricket Mitchell Starc's struggles in IPL 2024: Former Indian all rounder Irfan Pathan offers advice osf

    Mitchell Starc's struggles in IPL 2024: Former Indian all rounder Irfan Pathan offers advice

    False promises turn into nightmare for cousins: 2 men from Haryana tortured for refusing to join Russian army AJR

    False promises turn into nightmare for cousins: 2 men from Haryana tortured for refusing to join Russian army

    Biden reveals World leaders' concerns about Trump winning 2024 Presidential polls at India's G20 summit avv

    Biden reveals World leaders' concerns about Trump winning 2024 Presidential polls at India's G20 summit

    Why does Imran Khan pay Rs 9 lakh to Karan Johar every month? RKK

    Why does Imran Khan pay Rs 9 lakh to Karan Johar every month?

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon