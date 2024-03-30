Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Army to boost artillery firepower on northern borders with new Towed Gun System

    Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with private players Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge Limited, the ATAGS were tested at high-altitude. About 307 systems will be inducted, which coast around Rs 18 crore each gun.

    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    In a bid to further enhance its artillery firepower capability along the northern borders with China, the Indian Army will be issuing request for proposal (RFP) soon for the Towed Gun System and also started receiving the delivery of guns for the second regiment of the indigenous Dhanush Artillery Guns Systems. 

    The process for the RFP is underway and can be issued anytime.

    ATAGS

    Last year, the government had given approval for the procurement of 155mm/52 Caliber Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) along with High Mobility & Gun Towing Vehicles, for the Indian Army, aimed at to induct home-grown weapon systems in the armed forces and also to give an impetus to domestic defence equipment makers.

    Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with private players Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge Limited, the ATAGS were tested at high-altitude. About 307 systems will be inducted, which coast around Rs 18 crore each gun.

    Dhanush

    It is pertinent to mention here that the Dhanush is country's first ever indigenously built artillery gun to be inducted. The initial plan is to induct 114 guns with 80 per cent indigenous content, by 2026.

    Currently, one Regiment of Dhanush is deployed along the Line of Actual Control with China.

    Each Dhanush gun system costs around Rs 14 crore. Dhanush can be transported in difficult terrains and target enemy positions both day and night.

    K9 Vajra

    Currently, the Indian Army is operating with 100 155mm/52 calibre K9 Vajra-T guns. The contract worth USD 720 million was inked in 2017. With upgrades, these gun systems have been deployed along the LAC in Ladakh. The Army is also planning to induct additional 100 K9 Vajra-T guns.

    The Arm of Artillery consists of guns, rockets, missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

    It launches munitions far beyond the range and power of infantry firearms. The plan is a mix of acquiring new guns, up-gradation of the existing gun systems and enhancing the ranges, precision and lethality of the missiles, rockets and ammunition.

    The Army aims to standardize its bulk of the guns to 155mm/ 52 Calibre, the sources added. A Regiment of Artillery comprises 18 guns.

