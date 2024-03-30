Badminton star Saina Nehwal slams Congress leader for 'women should be restricted to kitchen' remark

Expressing her disappointment, Nehwal took to X to condemn Shivashankarappa's remark. In a post, she wrote, "Women should be restricted to the kitchen – this is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said."

Badminton icon Saina Nehwal has strongly criticized the 92-year-old Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa for his recent "sexist jibe" aimed at Davangere constituency BJP candidate Gayatri Siddeshwara. The veteran MLA from Davangere South faced backlash after suggesting that Gayatri, the wife of former Union Minister Siddeshwara GM, belonged to the kitchen.

Expressing her disappointment, Nehwal took to X to condemn Shivashankarappa's remark. In a post, she wrote, "Women should be restricted to the kitchen – this is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said."

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP forms election manifesto committee under Rajnath Singh; check details

Nehwal, who secured a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, highlighted the prevalent misogyny in society, especially at a time when women are striving to excel in various fields. She questioned the Congress party's stance on female achievements, emphasizing the importance of respecting and empowering women.

"When I won medals for Bharat on the play field what would congress party have preferred I should have done? Why say like that when all the girls and women dream of achieving big in any field they like…," Nehwal further added.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: INC releases list of 27 star campaigners for J&K; See all names

Shivashankarappa's controversial statement was made during an address to Congress party workers at Bunts Bhavan in the district. He remarked, "She (Gayathri) does not even know how to speak properly. She is fit to cook food at home."

The comment sparked widespread criticism, given Shivashankarappa's stature in Karnataka politics and his past involvement in sports as the former owner of the Davanagere Diamonds franchise in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL).