Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Badminton star Saina Nehwal slams Congress leader for 'women should be restricted to kitchen' remark

    Expressing her disappointment, Nehwal took to X to condemn Shivashankarappa's remark. In a post, she wrote, "Women should be restricted to the kitchen – this is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said."

    Badminton star Saina Nehwal slams Congress MLA's sexist comment on BJP candidate AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Badminton icon Saina Nehwal has strongly criticized the 92-year-old Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa for his recent "sexist jibe" aimed at Davangere constituency BJP candidate Gayatri Siddeshwara. The veteran MLA from Davangere South faced backlash after suggesting that Gayatri, the wife of former Union Minister Siddeshwara GM, belonged to the kitchen.

    Expressing her disappointment, Nehwal took to X to condemn Shivashankarappa's remark. In a post, she wrote, "Women should be restricted to the kitchen – this is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said."

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP forms election manifesto committee under Rajnath Singh; check details

    Nehwal, who secured a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, highlighted the prevalent misogyny in society, especially at a time when women are striving to excel in various fields. She questioned the Congress party's stance on female achievements, emphasizing the importance of respecting and empowering women.

    "When I won medals for Bharat on the play field what would congress party have preferred I should have done? Why say like that when all the girls and women dream of achieving big in any field they like…," Nehwal further added.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: INC releases list of 27 star campaigners for J&K; See all names

    Shivashankarappa's controversial statement was made during an address to Congress party workers at Bunts Bhavan in the district. He remarked, "She (Gayathri) does not even know how to speak properly. She is fit to cook food at home."

    The comment sparked widespread criticism, given Shivashankarappa's stature in Karnataka politics and his past involvement in sports as the former owner of the Davanagere Diamonds franchise in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL).

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 4:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: District Collector seeks explanation from NDA candidate Suresh Gopi over violation of MCC

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: District Collector seeks explanation from NDA candidate Suresh Gopi over MCC violation

    Islamic State calls for massacre of 'infidels' by 'lone wolves'; Indian security agencies on high alert vkp

    Islamic State calls for massacre of 'infidels' by 'lone wolves'; Indian security agencies on high alert

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP forms election manifesto committee under Rajnath Singh; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP forms election manifesto committee under Rajnath Singh; check details

    Kerala weather update: IMD issues high-temperature alerts in 9 districts rkn

    Kerala weather update: IMD issues high-temperature alerts in 9 districts

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: INC releases list of 27 star campaigners for J&K; See all names AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: INC releases list of 27 star campaigners for J&K; See all names

    Recent Stories

    US President Joe Biden makes fun of Boeing safety standards amid recent shockingly dangerous incidents avv

    US President Joe Biden makes fun of Boeing safety standards amid recent shockingly dangerous incidents

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: District Collector seeks explanation from NDA candidate Suresh Gopi over violation of MCC

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: District Collector seeks explanation from NDA candidate Suresh Gopi over MCC violation

    cricket Ashwin slams toxic fan behaviour towards Hardik Pandya: Calls for sportsmanship over fan wars osf

    Ashwin slams toxic fan behaviour towards Hardik Pandya: Calls for sportsmanship over fan wars

    Hostage crisis unfolds in Netherlands, Prompts evacuation of 150 homes as police investigate terror angle avv

    Hostage crisis unfolds in Netherlands, Prompts evacuation of 150 homes as police investigate terror angle

    Islamic State calls for massacre of 'infidels' by 'lone wolves'; Indian security agencies on high alert vkp

    Islamic State calls for massacre of 'infidels' by 'lone wolves'; Indian security agencies on high alert

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon