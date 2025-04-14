Sai Pallavi's Summer Skincare Routine for Flawless Skin in 15 Mins

Health
Sai Pallavi first follows the cleansing, toning and moisturizing routine. Cleansing cleanses the skin. Toning tightens pores. Moisturizing hydrates the skin.
Sai Pallavi definitely drinks at least 7-8 glasses of water throughout the day. This keeps the skin soft, fresh and healthy. Consume more water and coconut water in summer.
Sai believes in natural beauty and wears very little makeup. Stopping makeup in summer provides relief from acne breakouts. The skin gets a chance to breathe freely.
Sai uses homemade face masks. Mixes turmeric, yogurt and honey and applies it on the face. Then washes off in 15 minutes. It reduces sun tanning and also reduces redness.
Sai Pallavi follows a healthy diet every day which includes green vegetables and fruits. Along with this, she does regular exercise. Due to which the skin glows.
Sai Pallavi never forgets to apply sunscreen before going out in the sun. It protects against UV rays and protects against sunburn and tanning.
