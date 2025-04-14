Health

Sai Pallavi's Summer Skincare Routine for Flawless Skin in 15 Mins

CTM Routine (Cleansing-Toning-Moisturizing)

Sai Pallavi first follows the cleansing, toning and moisturizing routine. Cleansing cleanses the skin. Toning tightens pores. Moisturizing hydrates the skin.

Hydration is the Secret

Sai Pallavi definitely drinks at least 7-8 glasses of water throughout the day. This keeps the skin soft, fresh and healthy. Consume more water and coconut water in summer.

Minimal Makeup Look

Sai believes in natural beauty and wears very little makeup. Stopping makeup in summer provides relief from acne breakouts. The skin gets a chance to breathe freely.

The Magic of DIY Face Pack

Sai uses homemade face masks. Mixes turmeric, yogurt and honey and applies it on the face. Then washes off in 15 minutes. It reduces sun tanning and also reduces redness.

Take Care of Fitness and Diet

Sai Pallavi follows a healthy diet every day which includes green vegetables and fruits. Along with this, she does regular exercise. Due to which the skin glows.

Sunscreen is Skin's Guard

Sai Pallavi never forgets to apply sunscreen before going out in the sun. It protects against UV rays and protects against sunburn and tanning.

