Meet Karun Nair’s wife Sanaya Tankariwala: The supportive partner behind his IPL comeback

Karun Nair made a strong IPL comeback after 1077 days, with the support of his wife Sanaya Tankariwala. The couple shares a loving family life and journey together.



Karun Nair, the talented Delhi Capitals (DC) batter, made a triumphant return to the IPL on Sunday after 1077 days. Nair, playing as an Impact Player, smashed 50 runs off just 22 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI). Nair's last IPL appearance was with Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 season. Following an impressive domestic season with Vidarbha in 2024-25, he was bought by DC for Rs 50 lakh in the 2025 mega-auction.

Sanaya Tankariwala: The Pillar Behind Karun Nair Behind Karun Nair’s success and resilience stands his wife, Sanaya Tankariwala Nair. Known for her quiet but powerful presence in Karun’s life, Sanaya has been his constant support through thick and thin. The couple tied the knot in 2020 in a beautiful ceremony that mixed Parsi and Malayalee traditions in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They now share a life filled with love and support, raising their two children.

The Couple’s Family Life and Social Media Moments Karun and Sanaya's love story extends beyond the cricket field. The couple welcomed their first son, Kayaan, in January 2022, and later became proud parents to a daughter, Samara, in 2024. Sanaya, who made her Instagram debut in 2015, shares family moments and adventures with her 9,978 followers. The couple often posts pictures, showcasing their strong bond and happiness.

Karun Nair's Cricket Journey Karun Nair first made his debut for India in 2016 during an ODI series against Zimbabwe, where he scored 46 runs in two matches. That year, he also made his Test debut against England, although his outings were tough, with just 17 runs. Despite the challenges, Karun’s resilience and hard work have seen him make a strong comeback in the IPL, showcasing his talent once again for Delhi Capitals. ALSO READ: Karun Nair net worth: India cricketer's earnings & stats

