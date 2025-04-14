Gold, silver prices dip on April 14, 2025: Is this the right time to buy?

Read Full Gallery

Gold And Silver Price Today: Gold prices have fallen today after rising for the past five days. Today's rates for 22 and 24 carat gold and silver prices have also decreased.

Gold prices in India had been rising for the past five days. But today, gold prices have fallen. Let's see what the price of 22 and 24 carat gold is in India today.

Yesterday, 1 kg of silver was exactly Rs. 1 lakh. But today, along with gold, silver prices have also fallen. If you have any money left in your pocket, buy gold today. Gold is also called a friend in times of need.

Today's 22 Carat Gold Price in the Country 1 gram: 8,769 rupees

8 grams: 70,152 rupees

10 grams: 87,690 rupees

100 grams: 8,76,900 rupees

Today's 24 Carat Gold Price in the Country 1 gram: 9,566 rupees

8 grams: 76,528 rupees

10 grams: 95,660 rupees

100 grams: 9,56,600 rupees

Today's 18 Carat Gold Price in the Country 1 gram: 7,175 rupees

8 grams: 57,400 rupees

10 grams: 71,750 rupees

100 grams: 7,17,500 rupees

Gold Prices in Major Cities of the Country 22 Carat 10 grams gold price is as follows. Chennai: 87,690 rupees, Bangalore: 87,690 rupees, Mumbai: 87,690 rupees, Delhi: 87,840 rupees, Kolkata: 87,690 rupees, Kerala: 87,690 rupees, Hyderabad: 87,690 rupees, Pune: 87,690 rupees

Today's Silver Price in the Country Today, along with gold, silver prices have also fallen in the country. In India, silver prices depend on international fluctuations and the performance of the rupee against the dollar, which affects domestic gold and silver prices.

10 grams: 999 rupees

100 grams: 9,990 rupees

1000 grams: 99,900 rupees

How much have gold and silver prices fallen? Today, the price of 22 and 24 carat 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs 100. Also, the price of 1 kg of silver has decreased by Rs 100. It is better to buy when the price drops in a situation where the price of gold is increasing day by day.

Latest Videos