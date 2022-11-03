Indian Army patents its new combat uniform's design and camouflage pattern

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army now has exclusive rights to the design and camouflage pattern of the new combat uniform. Intellectual Property Rights registered for the uniform designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 7:18 PM IST

    Months after unveiling its new combat uniform, the Indian Army has registered its new camouflage pattern and design with the Kolkata-based Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademark, to establish its ownership. 

    An Indian Army official said that the registration has been published in the official journal of the Patent Office vide on October 21. It must be noted that the Army had unveiled the new digital pattern combat uniform during the Army Day parade on January 15 this year.

    The new combat uniform

    The improved uniform has a contemporary look and functional design. The fabric has been made lighter, stronger, breathable, quick drying and easier to maintain. "The uniform's uniqueness is evident with the inclusion of gender-specific modifications for women's combat uniform," the officer said.

    What does patent registration mean? 

    The exclusive 'Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)' of the design and camouflage pattern now rests solely with the Indian Army, and therefore manufacturing by any vendor who is not authorised to do so will be illegal and is liable to face legal repercussions. 

    The Indian Army can enforce exclusive rights to the design and can file infringement suits by way of a civil action before a competent court of law. Remedies against infringements include interim and permanent injunctions as well as damages.

    As part of the process of introduction of the new pattern uniform, a total of 50,000 sets have already been procured through Canteen Stores Department and delivered to 15 CSD Depots, including Delhi, Leh, BD Bari, Srinagar, Udhampur, Andaman and Nicobar, Jabalpur, Masimpur, Narangi, Dimapur, Bagdogra, Lucknow, Ambala, Mumbai and Khadki. 

    "Workshops to train civil and military tailors in stitching the new uniform as per the specified design are being organised in coordination with instructors from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at Delhi," the officer said.

    Bulk procurement of 11.7 lakh sets to cater for issue to JCOs and OR as part of the individual kit (Life Cycle Concept with life of 15 months) is in progress and is likely to commence from August 2023.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 7:18 PM IST
