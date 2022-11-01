Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In PHOTOS: India-France Garuda VII air drills over Jodhpur

    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 3:35 PM IST

    The exercise, which commenced on October 26, saw the participation of fighter aircraft like Sukhoi-30MKI, Rafale, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and Jaguar from the Indian Air Force's fleet. The coming days will see some intense flying activity over the desert areas

    Aiming to deepen their military ties further and enhance operational capability and interoperability, the Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force's (FASF) bilateral joint exercise Garuda VII is underway at the Jodhpur air force station in Rajasthan.

    The exercise, which commenced on October 26, saw the participation of fighter aircraft like Sukhoi-30MKI, Rafale, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and Jaguar from Indian Air Force's fleets. Newly-inducted Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' and Mi-17 are also showcasing their capability in Jodhpur's skies. 

    From the French side, four Rafale fighter aircraft and an A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft are participating, along with a contingent of 220 personnel.

    The Indian Air Force said: 'The coming days will see some intense flying activity over the desert areas.'

    The exercise between the two forces would conclude on November 12. During the ongoing exercise, the two sides will also share the best practices and hone their skills. 

    The exercise alternatively takes place in each other's countries. Prior to this, India had conducted the first, third and fifth editions in 2003, 2006 and 2014 at Air Force Stations Gwalior, Kalaikunda and Jodhpur, respectively. The French side held the second, fourth and sixth editions conducted in France in 2005, 2010 and 2019.

    In 2019, the then IAF vice chief, Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria, flew in the final mission of Garuda VI in France. He then appreciated the French Air Force for the professional conduct of the exercise and overall excellent support provided.

    According to IAF, participation in an international air exercise assumes importance in view of the continued engagement with friendly foreign countries.

    The IAF has, over the last decade, been actively participating in operational exercises hosted by various countries, wherein collaborative engagements have been undertaken with the best air forces in the world. 

    "The Operational lessons learnt by IAF during the exercise will assist IAF in adding more teeth to its overall war-waging capabilities and assist us in better joint manship with the friendly forces," an IAF official said.

