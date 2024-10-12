India will not hesitate in taking big step if interests are threatened: Rajnath Singh

He was at Sukna to dedicate Border Road Organisation-built border infrastructure projects to the nation. He celebrated Vijaya Dashmi with the soldiers of Indian Army and also performed the traditional Shastra Pooja at the Sukna Military Station in West Bengal.

New Delhi: Stating that India has never attacked any country but it will not hesitate in taking an extreme step in case if its interest are threatened, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday at Sukna, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi.

“India has never attacked any country out of hatred or contempt. We fight only when someone insults or tries to harm our integrity and sovereignty; when war is waged against religion, truth & human values. This is what we have inherited. We will continue to preserve this heritage. However, if our interests are threatened, we will not hesitate to take a big step,” Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh dedicates 75 border infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,236 crore to Nation

The shastra pooja in the Indian Army symbolises the respect for weapons as the protectors of the nation’s sovereignty.

“Shastra Pooja is a clear indication that if need be, the weapons and equipment will be used with full force,” Rajnath Singh said.

“He also offered prayers to a range of modern military equipment, including state-of-the-art infantry, artillery and communication systems, mobility platforms, and drone systems. The event concluded with his interaction with the troops,” an official said.



In his address to the troops, the defence minister commended the vigilance and critical role of the armed forces in maintaining peace and stability along the borders.

He stated that Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil, and the soldiers possess the same respect for human values.



The rituals, performed to seek blessings for strength, success & safety reaffirm the cultural and spiritual depth of Dussehra, underscoring the pivotal role of weapon systems in safeguarding the country.

“They symbolise the preparedness, resolve, and unwavering dedication of the Armed Forces to protect the nation.”

“The ceremony highlighted the Indian Army’s blend of tradition and modernisation, with a focus on preserving India’s sovereignty and promoting indigenous defence systems and platforms.”

