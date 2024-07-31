India to host first-ever multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti with 11 Air Forces participation

The second phase will be held in Jodhpur in September, wherein the air forces of Australia, Bangladesh, Greece, Singapore, UAE and the USA will take part with their assets. A total of 10 countries will be participating in the grand exercise as observers, he said.

New Delhi: India is all set to host its first-ever multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti in two phases at Sulur in Tamil Nadu and Jodhpur in Rajasthan from August 6-14 and August 29-September 14, respectively, wherein 11 air forces will be participating with their platforms while 18 others to witness the enthralling manoeuvres as observers.

Besides, Indian Navy’s Mig-29K fighter aircraft would also participate in the exercise.

Speaking at the press briefing in Delhi, Indian Air Force’s vice chief Air Marshal AP Singh said: “In the first phase which is to be held in down south in Sulur, the air forces of Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom will participate as they would be returning to their home after participating in Exercise Pitch Black in Australia during the same time.”

Besides, platforms like C-130J Hercules transport aircraft and Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) will also be part of the two phases exercise.

Air Marshal Singh said that invitations to a total of 51 air forces were sent. Of them, 11 have confirmed to participate in the wargame with their assets while 18 others as observers.

As per the IAF vice chief, the German, Spain and the United Kingdom Air Forces will join the exercise with their Euro-fighter Typhoon aircraft while Australia, the UAE and the USA would press in F-18 fighters. French Air Force will come with its Rafale fighter aircraft.

Exercise Tarang Shakti will witness a better professional interaction, enrich the employment philosophy of the participating forces and exchange valuable insight.

On assets from the United States to participate in the wargame, Air Marshal AP Singh said: “The US is participating with their F-16 & A-10 aircraft.”

During the exercise, the Indian Air Force has planned to showcase its Make in India products like LCA, LCH, ALH and Akash. Besides, five defence public sector undertakings, 20 private sector companies, including L&T, Godrej, Bharat Forge, 20 MSMEs and 16 start-ups will be the part of the exposition.

