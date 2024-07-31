Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bihar SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy brings gun to school in bag, shoots another student (WATCH)

    The incident has caused alarm among parents, many of whom gathered at the school to protest and demand accountability from the administration. They chanted slogans condemning the lack of security measures at the school.

    Bihar SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy brings gun to school in bag, shoots another student (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 5:38 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 5:53 PM IST

    In a troubling incident at St. Joan Boarding School in Bihar's Supaul district, a five-year-old student brought a gun to school and shot a ten-year-old student, according to police reports. The incident took place on Wednesday (July 31) and has prompted significant concern and action from local authorities. Police revealed that the young shooter had concealed the gun in his school bag. During class, he took out the weapon and fired at a ten-year-old student, injuring the boy's arm. The injured student, who is in Class 3, is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

    In a video from his hospital bed, the victim recounted the incident: "I was going to my class when he took out a gun from his bag and shot at me. As I tried to stop him, he fired at my hand." The injured student stressed that he had no prior conflict with the shooter.

    Wayanad landslides: Shah claims warnings issued to Kerala on July 23, 24, and 25 before disaster (WATCH)

    The school's principal has been arrested, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to understand how such a significant lapse in safety occurred. Police are also searching for the boy who fired the gun and his father, who may be involved in the case.

    The incident has caused alarm among parents, many of whom gathered at the school to protest and demand accountability from the administration. They chanted slogans condemning the lack of security measures at the school.

    In response to the incident, a senior police officer stated that schools across the district will be instructed to implement rigorous checks on students' bags to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

    Wayanad landslides: Indian Army intensifies rescue efforts, evacuates over 1,000 residents; see PICS

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai iconic Sion Bridge to be demolished for reconstruction after 112 years; check traffic advisory AJR

    Mumbai's iconic Sion Bridge to be demolished for reconstruction after 112 years; check traffic advisory

    Wayanad landslide: Actor Chiyaan Vikram donates Rs 20 lakh to CM's distress relief fund anr

    Wayanad landslide: Actor Chiyaan Vikram donates Rs 20 lakh to CM's distress relief fund

    Meet Indian Hachi Dog walks 200km from Pandharpur to Belagavi to find owner after getting lost vkp

    Meet Indian Hachi: Dog walks 200km from Pandharpur to Belagavi to find owner after getting lost

    Wayanad landslide tragdy: Gautam Adani pledges Rs 5 crore to kerala cm relief fund anr

    Wayanad landslide tragedy: Gautam Adani pledges Rs 5 crore to Kerala CM's Relief Fund

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 200; Rescue operations continue amid rainfall anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 200; Rescue operations continue amid rainfall

    Recent Stories

    Wayanad landslide Rescue operations continue on day two death toll rises See devastating PICS vkp

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue operations continue on day 2, death toll crosses 200; See devastating PICS

    Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: Hamas vows to escalate war to 'new levels'; Pak, China & more condemn killing snt

    Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: Hamas vows to escalate war to 'new levels'; Pak, China & more condemn killing

    Mumbai iconic Sion Bridge to be demolished for reconstruction after 112 years; check traffic advisory AJR

    Mumbai's iconic Sion Bridge to be demolished for reconstruction after 112 years; check traffic advisory

    Wayanad landslide: Actor Chiyaan Vikram donates Rs 20 lakh to CM's distress relief fund anr

    Wayanad landslide: Actor Chiyaan Vikram donates Rs 20 lakh to CM's distress relief fund

    SEXY photos: Triptii Dimri oozes HOTNESS; check out SUPER BOLD photos of the 'Animal' actress [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY photos: Triptii Dimri oozes HOTNESS; check out SUPER BOLD photos of the 'Animal' actress [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon