NCC cadets join special cleanliness drive in Prayagraj after Mahakumbh 2025

Following the Maha Kumbh 2025 conclusion, a special cleanliness drive is underway in Prayagraj, led by UP NCC cadets and supported by the fair administration. The initiative aims to maintain the Sangam banks for ongoing pilgrim visits.

NCC cadets join special cleanliness drive in Prayagraj after Mahakumbh 2025
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

The grand Maha Kumbh 2025, held on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, concluded with a massive influx of devotees. Following the official closure announcement on February 27, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed a 15-day special cleanliness drive in the fair area to ensure the site's restoration.

Taking the initiative forward, UP NCC cadets actively participated in the drive on Monday, volunteering to clean the banks of Sangam. In the coming days, Civil Defence personnel and various social organizations will also contribute to the Mahakumbh cleanliness efforts.

Even after the conclusion of Mahakumbh, the grand festival of faith, the influx of devotees to Prayagraj continues. To ensure that the Sangam banks remain clean and well-maintained for pilgrims taking a holy dip, a special cleanliness drive is being carried out under the direction of Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana. As part of this initiative, 30 cadets from UP NCC actively participated in the cleanliness campaign on Monday.

Naib Subedar Gurubachan Singh of UP NCC stated that his battalion contributed to the ongoing cleanliness program in Sector-21 of the fair area. He further confirmed that NCC cadets will continue to support the campaign in the coming days. The event was also attended by Sector Medical Officer Dr. Mahendra Tripathi and Deputy Fair Officer Shubham Srivastava.

On behalf of the fair administration, the Deputy Mela Officer expressed gratitude to UP NCC for their commitment to the cleanliness initiative. He also announced that in the coming days, Civil Defence and other social organizations will also join the cleanliness drive, further strengthening efforts to keep the Mahakumbh fair area clean and welcoming for visitors.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation vkp

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation

Calling someone "Miyan-Tiyan" & "Pakistani" in poor taste but is not an offence: Supreme Court shk

Calling someone "Miyan-Tiyan" & "Pakistani" in poor taste but is not an offence: Supreme Court

BJP's Sunil Sharma slams Kashmir parties, says Article 370 a 'closed chapter' vkp

BJP's Sunil Sharma slams Kashmir parties, says Article 370 a 'closed chapter'

Maharashtra Minister dhananjay munde resigns over aide alleged link to beed sarpanch murder fadnavis accepts resignation anr

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde resigns over aide’s link to Beed sarpanch murder; CM accepts resignation

Mahakumbh 2025: A game changer for religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh

Mahakumbh 2025: A game changer for religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh

Recent Stories

HDFC Bank to Oil India: Best stocks for high returns in the market NTI

HDFC Bank to Oil India: Best stocks for high returns in the market

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works snt

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch dmn

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs AJR

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon