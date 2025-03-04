NCC cadets join special cleanliness drive in Prayagraj after Mahakumbh 2025

Following the Maha Kumbh 2025 conclusion, a special cleanliness drive is underway in Prayagraj, led by UP NCC cadets and supported by the fair administration. The initiative aims to maintain the Sangam banks for ongoing pilgrim visits.

The grand Maha Kumbh 2025, held on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, concluded with a massive influx of devotees. Following the official closure announcement on February 27, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed a 15-day special cleanliness drive in the fair area to ensure the site's restoration.

Taking the initiative forward, UP NCC cadets actively participated in the drive on Monday, volunteering to clean the banks of Sangam. In the coming days, Civil Defence personnel and various social organizations will also contribute to the Mahakumbh cleanliness efforts.

Even after the conclusion of Mahakumbh, the grand festival of faith, the influx of devotees to Prayagraj continues. To ensure that the Sangam banks remain clean and well-maintained for pilgrims taking a holy dip, a special cleanliness drive is being carried out under the direction of Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana. As part of this initiative, 30 cadets from UP NCC actively participated in the cleanliness campaign on Monday.

Naib Subedar Gurubachan Singh of UP NCC stated that his battalion contributed to the ongoing cleanliness program in Sector-21 of the fair area. He further confirmed that NCC cadets will continue to support the campaign in the coming days. The event was also attended by Sector Medical Officer Dr. Mahendra Tripathi and Deputy Fair Officer Shubham Srivastava.

On behalf of the fair administration, the Deputy Mela Officer expressed gratitude to UP NCC for their commitment to the cleanliness initiative. He also announced that in the coming days, Civil Defence and other social organizations will also join the cleanliness drive, further strengthening efforts to keep the Mahakumbh fair area clean and welcoming for visitors.

