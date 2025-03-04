Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch

Bangladesh has deployed Turkish TB-2 Bayraktar drones near the Indian border for surveillance, sparking concerns over Pakistan's growing military ties with Bangladesh.

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 4, 2025, 12:31 PM IST

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Amid concerns over Pakistan's close military ties with Bangladesh, it is now emerging that the Bangladesh military has acquired the Turkish TB-2 Bayraktar drones and is operating them close to the Indian border for surveillance operations.

Also Read: Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods starting Tuesday, announces Trudeau


Defence sources told ANI that the Indian agencies concerned have seen the drones operating and are closely monitoring them.

Sources said the drones have been seen carrying out sorties in the last few months and are flying inside their own territory along the borders with India.

The Indian side has taken all measures, including installing radars for keeping a close watch on their activities in these areas, they said.

On occasions, the TB-2s of the Bangladeshi military have also flown sorties of over 20 hours on surveillance missions, the sources said.

The Bayraktar TB2 is in the Medium Altitude Long Endurance category of drones and has been one of the biggest successes of the Turkish defence industry.

The unmanned aircraft is capable of being equipped with air-to-ground weapons and has been used extensively in global conflicts.

In recent times, Bangladesh administration led by Mohammed Yunus is seen increasing ties with the Pakistani intelligence agencies and has even welcomed their officers to visit areas closer to the Indian border inn sensitive zones like the Chicken's Neck corridor in Siliguri, West Bengal.

Recently, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had expressed concerns over the presence of Pakistani military and intelligence officials in Bangladesh near Indian territory.

"I had used the word epicentre of terrorism for a particular country (Pakistan). Now those countrymen, if they go to any other place and they happen to be our neighbour, as far as I am concerned, I should be concerned about it. That they should not be able to use that soil to send terrorists to India. That is as far as that is concerned," General Dwivedi had recently said in the ANI Podcast. (ANI)

Also Read: Netanyahu thanks Trump for 'unwavering support', calls 'Israel's greatest friend' amid Gaza conflict; WATCH

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

China hits back with 15% tariffs on several US goods amid trade tensions dmn

China hits back with 15% tariffs on several US goods amid trade tensions

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US starting Tuesday midnight march 4 2025, announces Justin Trudeau anr

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods starting Tuesday, announces Trudeau

US & Ukraine Duel on Minerals as Putin Eyes Rare-Earth Cake! shk

US & Ukraine Duel on Minerals as Putin Eyes Rare-Earth Cake!

US suspends military aid to Ukraine after Trump-Zelensky clash at White House anr

US suspends military aid to Ukraine after Trump-Zelensky clash at White House

Netanyahu thanks Trump for 'unwavering support', calls 'Israel's greatest friend' amid Gaza conflict; WATCH anr

Netanyahu thanks Trump for 'unwavering support', calls 'Israel's greatest friend' amid Gaza conflict; WATCH

Recent Stories

HDFC Bank to Oil India: Best stocks for high returns in the market NTI

HDFC Bank to Oil India: 6 Best stocks for high returns in the market

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works snt

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs AJR

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation vkp

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon