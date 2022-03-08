Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India has lessons to learn from Russia Ukraine war: General Naravane

    Stating that India has to remain prepared for any kind of warfare, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane said that the forces can learn many things from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. 

    India lessons to learn from Russia Ukraine war Army chief General Naravane
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 9:29 PM IST

    Stating that India has to remain prepared for any kind of warfare, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane said that the forces can learn many things from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. 

    The war between Russia and Ukraine has now been on for 13 days. Moscow launched the invasion citing territorial issues and the eastward expansion of the United States-led NATO. This was after Ukraine had expressed its willingness to join NATO.

    Also Read: Ukraine claims Indians among foreigners fighting against Russia

    "There are many lessons that can be learnt from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. The crisis shows that wars can happen at any time & we have to remain prepared for them. The wars wouldn't just be non-kinetic & would be fought in the physical domain also," Gen Naravane told news agency ANI. 

    Reiterating that the future war can be fought with indigenous weapons and equipment. 

    The Indian Army chief said that the most important lesson emerging from this war was that the nation needed to be ready to fight future wars with indigenous weapons. 

    Also Read: In the name of 'patriotism': Ex-Russian spy Anna Chapman cashes-in on Ukraine war

    Stating that wars of the future should be fought with indigenous weapon systems, General Naravane said steps towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector need to be taken immediately.

    It must be noted that India and China have been engaged in a border standoff since May 2020 in eastern Ladakh. So far, the two sides have held 14th rounds of talks. 

    The next round of military discussion would take place on March 11 in Chushul on the Indian side. The forces have disengaged from several friction points, including North and South of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra heights.

    Sources in the defence establishment said that both sides will now focus on achieving the resolution of the balance friction areas. Recent statements from New Delhi and Beijing that have called for a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature.

    The areas which are yet to be resolved, include Hot Springs, Demchok and Depsang. New Delhi has been insisting on a comprehensive disengagement and de-escalation of the situation in eastern Ladakh. While Beijing has been reluctant to discuss Depsang and Demchok, maintaining that they were not a part of the current stand-off.

    Also Read: Explained: Why Ukraine's nuclear power is its biggest worry today

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 9:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully tested

    Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully tested

    IAF cancels triennial exercise Vayushakti on March 7-dnm

    Ukraine war: IAF cancels mega IAF exercise Vayu Shakti

    Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to 'logistical problems'

    Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to 'logistical problems'

    Ukraine war India at risk of US sanctions on Russian S-400 deal

    UN snub on Ukraine: India at risk of US sanctions on Russian S-400 deal

    Why IAF C-17s are avoiding Pakistan airspace during Operation Ganga

    Why IAF C-17s are avoiding Pakistan airspace during Operation Ganga

    Recent Stories

    Patriarchal primitive mindset has to change: Urfi Javed

    Patriarchal primitive mindset has to change: Urfi Javed

    Russia Ukraine war: Russian President follows Elon Musk on Twitter, but he is keeping Ukraine online-dnm

    Russian President follows Elon Musk on Twitter, but he is keeping Ukraine online

    Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio escaped death on his way to meet Russian President Putin drb

    Leonardo DiCaprio escaped death on his way to meet Russian President Putin?

    Tarun Vijay's book on 'Kashmir-unifier' Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee released

    'The Warrior Democrat': Tarun Vijay's book on 'Kashmir-unifier' Dr Mookerjee released

    Football Champions league Would love to play alongside psg kylian Mbappe admits Real Madrid luka Modric snt

    Would love to play alongside Mbappe, admits Real Madrid's Modric

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon