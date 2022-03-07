Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explained: Why Ukraine's nuclear power is its biggest worry today

    Shelling and missile attacks near Ukraine's nuclear power plants now pose a daily scare and a reminder of a disaster like the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown.

    Explained Why Ukraine's nuclear power poses huge threat today VPN
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    Even as the war between Russia and Ukraine entered the 12th day, concerns have grown manifold with regard to the safety of Ukraine's nuclear plants. This is after numerous reports of shelling and missile attacks near the nuclear power plants that now pose a daily scare and a reminder of a disaster like the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown.

    Currently, Ukraine has 15 operational reactors in four nuclear power plants across the country that meet half of its energy requirements in normal times. These nuclear power plants are of Soviet-era and the war-ravaged country has further developed them to reduce its energy dependency on Russia.   

    Besides, the Ukrainian government is constructing two nuclear reactors at Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine while four reactors have been permanently closed at Chernobyl for decades.  

    According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Ukraine's reactors supplied 51 per cent of the country's electricity in 2020. In addition to power plants, the country has three smaller research reactors and waste storage facilities. 

    Among the 15 functional nuclear reactors, six of them are at Zaporizhzhia, three in South Ukraine, between Kyiv and Odessa, and two at Rivne in the northwest of the country.

    Russia seizes nuclear power plants 

    Last week, the Russians gained control over Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia and created psychological pressure over the employees. 

    A day ago, the International Atomic Energy Agency head had stated that Ukraine's nuclear regulator informed it that employees at the plant will have to take approval for any operation, even maintenance, from Russian forces. 

    Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the largest in the war-ravaged country that produces 5,700 megawatts of electricity at full capacity. 

    IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said he was extremely concerned about the recent developments. 

    The Chernobyl power plant which is now closed has already been captured by the Russian troops. 

    After Russia's invasion of Zaporizhzhia, the country has closed the operation at one of its reactors for maintenance, two others were disconnected and one was operating at 60 per cent power, while two others were being cooled down and held 'in reserve' in low power mode.

    The Russian shelling around nuclear sites is creating a radiation threat. Radiation is an invisible threat that can kill people exposed to high doses or cause long term issues, including cancer. It could adversely affect the locals' health even after a decade since being exposed. A day ago, Russian missile systems had hit one of the disposal facilities in Kyiv, the country's capital city.

    Also Read: Ukraine developing nuclear 'dirty bomb' in Chernobyl, alleged Russia

    Also Read: Using corporates as weapons to hurt Russia: Why this may backfire

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    11 year old boy crosses Ukraine border alone with backpack phone number scribbled on his hand gcw

    11-year-old boy crosses Ukraine border alone with backpack, phone number scribbled on hand

    China claims rock solid friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine-dnm

    China claims ‘rock solid’ friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine

    Japanese retailer Uniqlo to continue its operation in Russia - ADT

    Japanese retailer Uniqlo to continue its operation in Russia

    President Zelenskyy s wife says Putin s forces killing children consciously and cynically gcw

    President Zelenskyy's wife says Putin's forces killing children 'consciously and cynically'

    Russian military announces ceasefire in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy to open humanitarian corridors-dnm

    Russian military announces ceasefire in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy to open humanitarian corridors

    Recent Stories

    11 year old boy crosses Ukraine border alone with backpack phone number scribbled on his hand gcw

    11-year-old boy crosses Ukraine border alone with backpack, phone number scribbled on hand

    Shane Warne was a teacher through his commentary - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    Shane Warne was a teacher through his commentary - Ricky Ponting

    Duty of Indian govt Congress concerned about citizens stranded in Ukraine gcw

    'Duty of Indian govt...' Congress 'concerned' about citizens stranded in Ukraine

    Pictures Deepika Padukone's new home is just heaven; actress currently in Spain RCB

    Pictures: Deepika Padukone's new home is just heaven; actress currently in Spain

    China claims rock solid friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine-dnm

    China claims ‘rock solid’ friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs KBFC: I think FC Goa built a good team unit - Derrick Pereira after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Video Icon
    Situation is bad says Indian origin man evacuated from Ukraine thanks Modi govt gcw

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Video Icon