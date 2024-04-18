Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    HISTORIC! First batch of Indian BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to reach Philippines on April 19

    India is set to deliver the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines on April 19, marking a significant step in India's defence export efforts. The deal, signed in 2022, includes the supply of BrahMos missile systems along with training and support packages. 

    HISTORIC First batch of Indian BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to reach Philippines on April 19
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 9:00 PM IST

    Enhancing its footprint in the global defence market, India will be delivering the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines on April 19. Sources in the government establishment said that two Indian Air Force heavy lift transport aircraft will be carrying the equipment, with a significant support system from civil aviation agencies.

    DRDO successfully tests Nirbhay cruise missile with Made-in-India Manik turbofan engine (WATCH)

    "The long-haul flight carrying the heavy loads will be a non-stop six-hour journey before the equipment reaches the western parts of the Philippines," another source said.

    In 2022, India inked a deal with the Philippines to supply BrahMos supersonic cruise missile systems, making it the country's first major defence export order. Asianet Newsable had reported that the Philippines signed a pact with India to procure 3 batteries of BrahMos missile system worth USD 374.96 million (Rs 2,700 crore).

    The missile system has a range of 290 kilometres and a speed of 2.8 Mach (thrice the speed of sound). The pact also encompassed training for operators and the necessary integrated logistics support package.

    In 2023, a total of 21 personnel from the Philippines Navy underwent training at the BrahMos’ Nagpur facility in Maharashtra. After the culmination of the training, Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar awarded interim missile badges and pins to the trainees from the Philippines Marine Corps. 

    The Philippines Navy is ramping up its naval prowess to counter China’s belligerent behaviour in the South China Sea. The Philippines has territorial disputes with Beijing in the region as the dragon claims sovereignty over the sea which has a huge source of hydrocarbons.

    It is pertinent to mention here that the BrahMos missile can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land. According to sources, the missile -- a collaboration between India and Russia -- is currently undergoing a process where 83 per cent of its components are being indigenized.

    Other than the Philippines, other Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia have evinced interest in the BrahMos supersonic missile system. The talks with these three countries are at advanced stages.

    Explained: How does DRDO's latest naval technology SPACE work?

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 9:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DRDO successfully tests Nirbhay cruise missile with Made-in-India Manik turbofan engine

    DRDO successfully tests Nirbhay cruise missile with Made-in-India Manik turbofan engine (WATCH)

    Explained How DRDO's SPACE naval technology works?

    Explained: How does DRDO's latest naval technology SPACE work?

    Indian Army's Agnipath scheme: 40,000 Agniveers to be recruited via 96 rallies across nation AJR

    Indian Army's Agnipath scheme: 40,000 Agniveers to be recruited via 96 rallies across nation

    Army Chief General Manoj Pande in Uzbekistan for 4 days; Here's why

    Army Chief General Manoj Pande in Uzbekistan for 4 days; Here's why

    Indian Army, DRDO successfully test indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile weapon system anr

    Indian Army, DRDO successfully test indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile weapon system

    Recent Stories

    Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Sindoor to Axe-4 items to buy that bring luck and prosperity to your home RBA

    Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Sindoor to Axe-4 items to buy that bring luck and prosperity to your home

    cricket IPL 2024: Controversy surrounds Sam Curran's coin toss act against MI in Mullanpur (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Controversy surrounds Sam Curran's coin toss act against MI in Mullanpur (WATCH)

    Conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail, insulin denied, not allowed to consult doctors: AAP's BIG claim gcw

    Conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail, insulin denied, not allowed to consult doctors: AAP's BIG claim

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 9 major battles to watch out for in Phase 1 gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 9 major battles to watch out for in Phase 1

    ISL 2023-24 Knockout 1: Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC lock horns for semi-final berth osf

    ISL 2023-24 Knockout 1: Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC lock horns for semi-final berth

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon