HISTORIC! First batch of Indian BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to reach Philippines on April 19

India is set to deliver the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines on April 19, marking a significant step in India's defence export efforts. The deal, signed in 2022, includes the supply of BrahMos missile systems along with training and support packages.

"The long-haul flight carrying the heavy loads will be a non-stop six-hour journey before the equipment reaches the western parts of the Philippines," another source said.

In 2022, India inked a deal with the Philippines to supply BrahMos supersonic cruise missile systems, making it the country's first major defence export order. Asianet Newsable had reported that the Philippines signed a pact with India to procure 3 batteries of BrahMos missile system worth USD 374.96 million (Rs 2,700 crore).

The missile system has a range of 290 kilometres and a speed of 2.8 Mach (thrice the speed of sound). The pact also encompassed training for operators and the necessary integrated logistics support package.

In 2023, a total of 21 personnel from the Philippines Navy underwent training at the BrahMos’ Nagpur facility in Maharashtra. After the culmination of the training, Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar awarded interim missile badges and pins to the trainees from the Philippines Marine Corps.

The Philippines Navy is ramping up its naval prowess to counter China’s belligerent behaviour in the South China Sea. The Philippines has territorial disputes with Beijing in the region as the dragon claims sovereignty over the sea which has a huge source of hydrocarbons.

It is pertinent to mention here that the BrahMos missile can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land. According to sources, the missile -- a collaboration between India and Russia -- is currently undergoing a process where 83 per cent of its components are being indigenized.

Other than the Philippines, other Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia have evinced interest in the BrahMos supersonic missile system. The talks with these three countries are at advanced stages.

