Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    DRDO successfully tests Nirbhay cruise missile with Made-in-India Manik turbofan engine (WATCH)

    India conducted a successful flight test of the Nirbhay indigenous technology cruise missile (ITCM) featuring the indigenous Manik turbofan engine. Developed by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), the missile demonstrated low-altitude sea-skimming flight and reliable performance of the indigenous propulsion system, marking a significant milestone in Indian defence R&D.

    DRDO successfully tests Nirbhay cruise missile with Made-in-India Manik turbofan engine
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

    India on Thursday successfully flight-tested Nirbhay indigenous technology cruise missile (ITCM) for the first time with an indigenous propulsion system -- the Manik turbofan engine from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. The test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), featuring the indigenous small turbofan engine (STFE) Manik, replacing the earlier Russian engine. During the test, the DRDO said that all subsystems performed as per expectation.

    The missile performance was monitored by several Range Sensors like Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path. The flight of the missile was also monitored from the Indian Air Force’s  Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet. The missile followed the desired path using waypoint navigation and demonstrated very low-altitude sea-skimming flight. An official said that the successful flight test has also established the reliable performance of the indigenous propulsion system developed by Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru.

    The cruise missile is also equipped with advanced avionics and software to ensure better and more reliable performance. The missile is developed by Bengaluru-based DRDO laboratory Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) along with contributions from other laboratories and Indian industries.

    Know about the ITCM

    Based on the Nirbhay cruise missile system, the ITCM is a technology demonstrator programme to validate the capability of its indigenously developed small turbofan engines (STFEs), also known as Manik engines which have 450kgf, upgraded radio frequency (RF) seekers, and other subsystems.

    The domestic Manik engine with a thrust rating of 450 kgf has been designed and developed by the Bengaluru-based Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) for cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

    Nirbhay missile: What You Should Know

    Nirbhay is a Long-Range Subsonic Cruise Missile, which can be deployed from multiple platforms. It is capable of loitering and cruising at Mach 0.7 (subsonic) at an altitude as low as 100 meters. It can carry a nuclear warhead.

    In 2020, the DRDO carried out the first test launch of the ITCM. The control room had to destroy the missile system mid-air after the test missile deviated from its predetermined path.

    In the second launch also, the missile again deviated from its original path. However, the engine had performed properly. In its third launch, the missile witnessed engine malfunction.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test of the ITCM and stated that the successful development of indigenous long-range subsonic cruise missiles powered by indigenous propulsion is a major milestone for Indian defence R&D.

    Secretary Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire team of DRDO on the successful conduct of the ITCM launch.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained How DRDO's SPACE naval technology works?

    Explained: How does DRDO's latest naval technology SPACE work?

    Indian Army's Agnipath scheme: 40,000 Agniveers to be recruited via 96 rallies across nation AJR

    Indian Army's Agnipath scheme: 40,000 Agniveers to be recruited via 96 rallies across nation

    Army Chief General Manoj Pande in Uzbekistan for 4 days; Here's why

    Army Chief General Manoj Pande in Uzbekistan for 4 days; Here's why

    Indian Army, DRDO successfully test indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile weapon system anr

    Indian Army, DRDO successfully test indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile weapon system

    IAF conducts daring airlift operation to save Army jawan's hand

    IAF conducts daring airlift operation to save Army jawan's hand

    Recent Stories

    Entertainment Natasa Stankovic HOT photos: 7 times MI captain Hardik Pandya's wife stunned in black outfits osf

    Natasa Stankovic HOT photos: 7 times MI captain Hardik Pandya's wife stunned in black outfits

    Peace Lily to Snake Plant-7 plants that don't need sunlight RBA EAI

    Peace Lily to Snake Plant-7 plants that don't need sunlight

    Kerala woman Ann Tressa Joseph, part of Indian crew onboard ship seized by Iran, returns home snt

    Kerala woman Ann Tressa Joseph, part of Indian crew onboard ship seized by Iran, returns home

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Bengaluru South constituency profile: Can BJP-JDS's Tejasvi Surya win over INC's Soumya Reddy? vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Bengaluru South seat profile: Can BJP-JDS's Tejasvi Surya win over INC's Soumya Reddy?

    Income Tax Return filing 2024: How to claim tax refund? A step-by-step guide to check status gcw

    Income Tax Return filing 2024: How to claim tax refund? A step-by-step guide to check status

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon