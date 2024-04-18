Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: How does DRDO's latest naval technology SPACE work?

    The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) unveiled the Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterisation and Evaluation (SPACE) in Kerala. This facility, inaugurated by DRDO Chief Samir V Kamat, serves as a premier testing hub for sonar systems for the Indian Navy, enhancing naval technology and research capabilities in Anti-Submarine Warfare

    Explained How DRDO's SPACE naval technology works?
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

    In a major milestone in the enhancement of naval technology, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) inaugurated a state-of-the-art Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterisation and Evaluation (SPACE) at Kulamavu in Idukki of Kerala on Wednesday.

    Inaugurated by the DRDO chief Samir V Kamat at the Underwater Acoustic Research Facility, the SPACE, has been designed as a premier testing and evaluation hub for sonar systems destined for the Indian Navy onboard various platforms including ships, submarines and helicopters. 

    It has been set up by the DRDO’s Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory.

    How does SPACE work?

    SPACE will consist of two distinct assemblages -- a platform which floats on the water surface, and a submersible platform which can be lowered to any depth up to 100 meters using winch systems.

    Upon completion of operations, the submersible platform can be winched up and docked with the floating platform.

    The SPACE will mainly be utilised for the evaluation of complete sonar systems, allowing for quick deployment and easy recovery of scientific packages such as sensors and transducers.

    The technology will be suitable for survey, sampling, and data collection of air, surface, mid-water, and reservoir floor parameters using modern scientific instrumentation.

    It will cater to the needs of data processing and sample analyses in modern, well-equipped scientific laboratories heralding a new era of Anti-Submarine Warfare research capabilities.

    In 2022, the defence ministry said that the DRDO launched the Hull Module of Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterization & Evaluation (SPACE) facility at the Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) in Kerala’s Kochi.

    Also Read: Indian Army, DRDO successfully test indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile weapon system

    Also Read: Army trains to fire anti-tank guided missiles at 17000 feet in Sikkim (WATCH)

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 3:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army's Agnipath scheme: 40,000 Agniveers to be recruited via 96 rallies across nation AJR

    Indian Army's Agnipath scheme: 40,000 Agniveers to be recruited via 96 rallies across nation

    Army Chief General Manoj Pande in Uzbekistan for 4 days; Here's why

    Army Chief General Manoj Pande in Uzbekistan for 4 days; Here's why

    Indian Army, DRDO successfully test indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile weapon system anr

    Indian Army, DRDO successfully test indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile weapon system

    IAF conducts daring airlift operation to save Army jawan's hand

    IAF conducts daring airlift operation to save Army jawan's hand

    Army trains to fire anti-tank guided missiles at 17000 feet in Sikkim

    Army trains to fire anti-tank guided missiles at 17000 feet in Sikkim (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Mahua Moitra: TMC leader's education qualification, early life and more RBA

    Mahua Moitra: TMC leader's education qualification, career and more

    Congress leader Shama Mohamed booked for 'No churches or mosques if BJP wins' jibe in Kerala's Kozhikode anr

    Congress leader Shama Mohamed booked for 'No churches or mosques if BJP wins' jibe in Kerala's Kozhikode

    Elon Musk's 48-hour India visit: Meeting with PM Modi, Tesla's future, Starlink & more; what is on agenda gcw

    Elon Musk's 48-hour India visit: Meeting with PM Modi, Tesla's future, Starlink & more; what is on agenda

    Dubai floods: Video of cat saved after being found clinging to car door amidst rainfall moves internet (WATCH) AJR

    Dubai floods: Video of cat saved after being found clinging to car door amidst rainfall moves internet (WATCH)

    Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Fasting to offering sevas, 7 important rituals to do for good luck RKK

    Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Fasting to offering sevas, 7 important rituals to do for good luck

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon