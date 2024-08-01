Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    HAL to deliver first Tejas Mk1A to Indian Air Force by November after missing deadline

    A source in the defence and security establishment said that the plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has promised that it would deliver the first aircraft by November. 

    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 8:11 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 8:11 AM IST

    New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday said that the first light combat aircraft Tejas Mk1A is likely to be received by November this year, after missing the February 2024 deadline. 

    India to host first-ever multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti with 11 Air Forces participation

    The source further added: “HAL had promised that it would deliver 16 aircraft this fiscal year but “we do not see we would be able to receive even 8 jets this fiscal.”

    The IAF is currently grappling with depleting squadrons of fighter jets. He said: “We are pushing for 8 planes this fiscal year.”  

    It should be noted that the HAL has been facing issue with the supply of engines from General Electrics. 

    Besides, the source said that there are several issues other than engines which the plane maker has to address. It also  includes design and development. 

    The GE has not so far delivered a single F404-IN20 engine that powers the jets.

    “Engine is the larger issue and behind it all other problems are hidden,” he said. 

    As per the media reports, GE had cited supply chain as the issue for delay in delivering the engines to the HAL.

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan counters Amit Shah's 'early warnings'

    The design and development issue would take time to be done, another source said.

    They also added that the HAL had to deliver 10 LCA Tejas trainer jets but only five have been delivered to the IAF. 

    For IAF, it’s a matter of concern as the two squadrons of Russian-origin MiG-21 Bisons will be retired.

