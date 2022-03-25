HAL debuts 19-seater civilian aircraft Hindustan 228

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), an Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company, has launched a 19-seater aircraft in its first major attempt to develop civil transport aircraft. As per ANI, Hindustan 228 can fly from semi-prepared and unpaved airstrips.

Apurba Roy, General Manager, HAL, quoted by ANI, stated that the design had been transferred to us from Dornier GmbH. This aircraft is undergoing type certification and will be known as the Hindustan 228. All of the parameters for testing have been completed.

Roy further stated that there's a huge potential for small civil transport aircraft in the market as few in India and across the globe are designed for short-haul travel and can operate on the semi-prepared runway. The multi-purpose aircraft can be used as an ambulance, cargo, parajam or paradrop, among other things, she added. They are making six more such aircraft.

The aircraft has no toilet; however, the seating capacity can be reduced to 17 in case of the toilet is added. The engine is not made in India.

Roy stated that there's a lot of interest shown from the state and private parties in making it deployable in the Udaan scheme.

HAL stated that a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility of Helicopter Engines MRO Pvt Limited (HE-MRO), a joint venture of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Safran, was held earlier this month in Goa. The facility, located in Sattari, 40 kilometres from Panaji, will be operational by the end of 2023.



