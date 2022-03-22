Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt gives nod to acquire Army satellite and other hardware worth Rs 8,357 crore

    The military equipment and systems that have been accorded AoNs include procurement of night sight (image intensifier), Light Vehicles GS 4X4, Air Defence Fire Control Radar (Light) and G-SAT 7B satellite.

    Govt DAC gives nod to Army satellite and other hardware worth Rs 8357 crore
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 10:59 PM IST

    Aimed at enhancing the operational readiness of Indian armed forces and giving further impetus in achieving the Narendra Modi government’s ambitious 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-headed Defence Acquisition Council has accorded Acceptance of Necessity for capital acquisition proposals tune to Rs 8,357 crore. 

    The military equipment and systems that have been accorded AoNs include procurement of night sight (image intensifier), Light Vehicles GS 4X4, Air Defence Fire Control Radar (Light) and G-SAT 7B satellite. The G-SAT 7B satellite will be for communication requirements of the Army, sources said.

    According to the defence ministry, the proposals have been approved under the 'Buy (Indian IDDM)' category with a focus on indigenous design and development and manufacturing in India.

    These pieces of equipment and systems would further bolster Indian armed forces' operational preparedness with better visibility, enhanced mobility, improved communication and increased capability of detecting enemy aircraft. 

    In a path-breaking initiative, the DAC has also cleared the procurement of 14 items in a tune to Rs 380.43 crore from the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) startups/MSMEs. These items will be procured by the Indian armed forces.

    The DAC also approved the new simplified procedure for procurement from iDEX startups/MSMEs that will fast-track the procurement process.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched iDEX -- a game-changer in the Defence eco-system -- in 2018 to foster innovation and incorporate cutting-edge and disruptive technologies in the armed forces in a quick time frame. The iDEX scheme is expected that around 25-40 items after the successful prototyping by the iDEX startups/MSMEs, will be ready for procurement by this year-end.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 11:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From WHO to UNICEF to ADB World hails India Coronavirus fight and vaccination drive

    'Made the global fight successful...' World hails India's battle against Coronavirus

    Karnataka Minister in trouble, Special Court directs filing criminal case in assets case-ycb

    Karnataka Minister in trouble, Special Court directs filing criminal case in assets case

    Karnataka to pass condemnation resolution against TN for objecting Mekedatu project-dnm

    Karnataka to pass condemnation resolution against TN for objecting Mekedatu project

    Haryana Assembly passes anti-conversion bill: Rs 3 lakh fine, 10-year jail term on forced religion change-dnm

    Haryana Assembly passes anti-conversion bill: Rs 3 lakh fine, 10-year jail term on forced religion change

    World Water Day: NBF creates awareness about Save Water, Save Lives-dnm

    World Water Day: NBF creates awareness about ‘Save Water, Save Lives’

    Recent Stories

    From WHO to UNICEF to ADB World hails India Coronavirus fight and vaccination drive

    'Made the global fight successful...' World hails India's battle against Coronavirus

    Omicron BA.2: Variant of concern spreading rapidly globally-dnm

    Omicron BA.2: ‘Variant of concern’ spreading rapidly globally

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny sentenced to 9 years in prison-dnm

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny sentenced to 9 years in prison

    Vasiliy Lomachenko wins hearts after giving up epic bout to continue fighting in Ukraine snt

    Lomachenko wins hearts after giving up epic bout to continue fighting in Ukraine

    9 times 'sanskari' Kangana Ranaut sported in bikini and sexy dresses RCB

    9 times 'sanskari' Kangana Ranaut sported in bikini and sexy dresses

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon