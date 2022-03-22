Govt gives nod to acquire Army satellite and other hardware worth Rs 8,357 crore

The military equipment and systems that have been accorded AoNs include procurement of night sight (image intensifier), Light Vehicles GS 4X4, Air Defence Fire Control Radar (Light) and G-SAT 7B satellite.

Aimed at enhancing the operational readiness of Indian armed forces and giving further impetus in achieving the Narendra Modi government’s ambitious 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-headed Defence Acquisition Council has accorded Acceptance of Necessity for capital acquisition proposals tune to Rs 8,357 crore.

The military equipment and systems that have been accorded AoNs include procurement of night sight (image intensifier), Light Vehicles GS 4X4, Air Defence Fire Control Radar (Light) and G-SAT 7B satellite. The G-SAT 7B satellite will be for communication requirements of the Army, sources said.

According to the defence ministry, the proposals have been approved under the 'Buy (Indian IDDM)' category with a focus on indigenous design and development and manufacturing in India.

These pieces of equipment and systems would further bolster Indian armed forces' operational preparedness with better visibility, enhanced mobility, improved communication and increased capability of detecting enemy aircraft.

In a path-breaking initiative, the DAC has also cleared the procurement of 14 items in a tune to Rs 380.43 crore from the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) startups/MSMEs. These items will be procured by the Indian armed forces.

The DAC also approved the new simplified procedure for procurement from iDEX startups/MSMEs that will fast-track the procurement process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched iDEX -- a game-changer in the Defence eco-system -- in 2018 to foster innovation and incorporate cutting-edge and disruptive technologies in the armed forces in a quick time frame. The iDEX scheme is expected that around 25-40 items after the successful prototyping by the iDEX startups/MSMEs, will be ready for procurement by this year-end.