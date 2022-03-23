Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India tests extended-range Brahmos missile at Andaman

    First Published Mar 23, 2022, 7:28 PM IST

    The missile hit the target with pinpoint accuracy.

    Extended-range Brahmos cruise missile being tested from Andaman Islands.

    India successfully test-fired the Indian Air Force's extended range surface to surface Brahmos supersonic cruise missile at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday.

    The missile hit the target with pinpoint accuracy.

    Extended-range Brahmos cruise missile being tested from Andaman Islands.

    IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari witnessed the successful launch of the supersonic cruise missile.

    The test was conducted using a land-based launcher. Similar tests had been conducted in January from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha and in February from the Andaman Islands. 

    The test comes just weeks after the "accidental launch" of the missile from an IAF base in Haryana during a maintenance drill. The cruise missile had landed in Pakistani territory.
     

