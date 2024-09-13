Explore avenues to ramp up production lines for LCA Tejas Mk1A: IAF Chief to HAL

Indian Air Force Chief ACM VR Chaudhari urged HAL to ramp up LCA Tejas production during the Tarang Shakti 2024 exercise. Delays in engine supply and software issues affected deliveries, but HAL plans to meet targets with a new production line operational by October.

While praising the light combat aircraft’s performance at the ongoing multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti 2024, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief ACM VR Chaudhari on Thursday urged the state-plane maker HAL to explore avenues to ramp the production lines of the LCA Tejas fighter aircraft so that delivery could meet on time to the force.

Speaking at the press conference organised at the culmination of the second phase of exercise Tarang Shakti, ACM Chaudhuri said: “The HAL need to diversify the production lines, have more public-private partnerships or joint ventures with private partners to have multiple weaponry lines as well as multiple production lines.”

Two months back, the Indian Air Force had flagged off the same issue as the HAL had to supply the first aircraft in February. The plane maker had cited the delay in the supply of engines from the US’ GE and some software issues in the aircraft for the delay in delivery of the first jet.

He emphasised the need to find a solution for ramping up the deliveries of the jets.

Sources in the defence ministry said that the HAL would get the first engine from GE in November. On his recent visit to the United States, the defence minister, Rajnath Singh had discussed it and pushed for its early supply.

Since December, the GE will deliver two engines every month, sources added.

The industry must find a solution for setting up diverse production lines to fill the gap, ACM Chaudhari said. “It could be any model but HAL needs to take the lead.”

Indian Air Force has been facing a shortage of fighter fleets. As per the sanctioned strength, the IAF should have 42 squadrons but it has only 30 as of now.

As reported earlier by Asianet Newsable, HAL’s top official said that there is no need to worry about the supply of the aircraft as “our third production line is ready and will start functioning from October.”

“As per our agreement, we have to supply 16 aircraft every year. With becoming our third facility operational, we would be able to produce 24 aircraft per every. There were minute issues in the jet and they are being resolved,” the HAL official had said.

“We are confident to deliver 83 light combat aircraft Tejas Mk1A well within the timeline of 2028-29, to the Indian Air Force (IAF).”

HAL and General Electric had inked a contract for 99 F404 engines.

In 2021, the Defence Ministry signed a contract with HAL for 83 Tejas Mk-1A worth Rs 48,000 crore for the IAF.

In August 2021, HAL inked a deal worth USD 716 million with General Electric for 99 F404 aircraft engines and support services for the Tejas Mk1A.

