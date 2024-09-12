Cochin shipyard selects BEL's indigenous radar for next-gen missile vessels

BEL secured an ₹850 crore order from Cochin Shipyard for an indigenously developed X-Band Multi-Function Radar. The radar will enhance naval ship protection. BEL also received a ₹305 crore order for various advanced systems. In total, BEL has secured ₹7,075 crore in orders this fiscal year.

BEL has secured an Rs 850 crore order from Cochin Shipyard Ltd for an indigenously developed X-Band Multi-Function Radar. This fully Indian-made radar is engineered to detect, track, and acquire airborne targets.

The fully indigenous radar, designed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL, is capable of detecting, acquiring, and tracking airborne targets to ensure the protection of naval ships.

In addition, BEL has secured another order valued at ₹305 crore. This includes providing advanced navigation systems for ships, thermal imaging devices, communication equipment, fire control and gun control systems, along with spares and services.

With these new contracts, BEL has secured a total of ₹7,075 crore in orders during the first five months of the current financial year. In the previous financial year, 2024, the company had received orders amounting to ₹35,400 crore.

X- Band Multi-Function Radar (X-BMFR)

The X-BMFR is a radar system that operates in the X-Band frequency and uses advanced phased array technology. Phased array technology allows the radar to steer its signal electronically without moving the antenna, making it faster and more precise. This radar is designed to perform multiple functions, including monitoring, tracking, and acquiring targets, all while moving, making it highly versatile and effective for defence purposes.

The system uses four antennas that can each cover 90 degrees to provide full 360-degree coverage. This means that the antennas can detect and transmit signals in all directions around them. This setup allows for complete monitoring of the surrounding area without any blind spots.

The system includes a command and control centre, communication devices, an electro-optical tracking system, and a two-way data link to communicate with a moving missile. These components work together to coordinate, track, and exchange information with the missile in real time, allowing for efficient control and communication while the missile is in motion. This ensures accurate tracking of the missile's location and smooth data flow between the missile and the command centre.

The system also includes features like Radio Communication on the Move (ROTM) and Satellite Communication on the Move (SOTM). This means that the system can maintain continuous communication using both radio signals and satellites, even while it is moving. These features ensure that the system stays connected and can send and receive information in real time, regardless of its location or movement.

This radar system will be installed in the Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs), which are a new type of anti-surface warfare corvettes being developed by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) for the Indian Navy. These vessels are expected to begin delivery to the Navy by 2027. The addition of BEL's Multi-Function Radar will improve the NGMVs' ability to detect, track, and engage surface targets.

This order is a major achievement for BEL, strengthening its role as a top supplier of advanced electronic systems to the Indian defence sector. The company's expertise in radar technology plays an important role in supporting India's goal of becoming more self-reliant in defence manufacturing.

Latest Videos