    Exercise Eastern Bridge: India Sends Mig-29s and Jaguar fighters to Oman

    India and Oman have commenced their 7th joint air exercise, Eastern Bridge VII, at Air Force base Masirah, Oman. This 12-day exercise aims to enhance interoperability and strategic cooperation between the two air forces through joint training missions.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 4:26 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    India on Wednesday sent its Mig-29s, Jaguars and C-17s transport aircraft to participate in the 7th edition of joint air exercise Eastern Bridge with the Air Force of Oman, starting September 11 at Air Force base Masirah, Oman.

    The 12-day exercise would endeavor to enhance interoperability between two air forces and shall provide a platform for both teams to engage in a series of joint training missions designed to strengthen strategic cooperation and operational readiness.

    Exercise Eastern Bridge VII aims to improve tactical and operational skills, foster mutual understanding and bolster the ability of both air forces to collaborate effectively in diverse scenarios, IAF PRO Wing Commander Jaideep Singh said.

    “The exercise will include complex aerial maneuvering, air to air and air to ground operations, and logistical coordination, reflecting the evolving defense needs and strategic interests of both nations,” he said.

    Underscoring the enduring partnership between the Royal Oman Air Force and the Indian Air Force, this exercise highlights their commitment to regional security and stability. The participating teams are expected to benefit from the shared expertise and operational experience gained during this extensive training period.

